A week or so ago a reader submitted a letter to the Tribune describing his understanding of the relationship between church and state.
He concluded his letter with the question: Did you know a clergyman can be elected president?
Since his letter apparently skewed in favor of protection of the church from the state, not the other way around, I’m going to guess that he was thinking primarily of Christian clergymen.
President James A. Garfield was a clergyman. So the answer to his question is yes, we know that a clergyman can be elected president. Theoretically at least, so can a clergywoman, a Jewish rabbi, a Shinto shinshoku, a Buddhist monk, a Hindu priest, an Islamic mullah and an avowed atheist.
Corinne Chafey
Meadville
