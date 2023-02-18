Signs of an upcoming primary election are seen with the circulation of nominating petitions and actual signs with candidate’s names popping up along the highways.
I have already seen a sign for Todd Siple, a candidate for the Republican nomination for county commissioner, this year. Also, there are signs for former president Donald Trump — but they have been there for quite some time.
At the same time, I still see a sign from last year’s gubernatorial campaign.
One thing signs do is get name exposure for a candidate.
• • •
I have to correct the spelling of Eric Coston, who is running for county coroner. I incorrectly spelled it previously.
• • •
It’s always been interesting to me to see the combination of colors that candidates use for their signs and other political materials. Many use some combination of red, white and blue to indicate patriotism. Others have used a shade of green, which is often reflected better in the night. Still others have used a combination of unusual colors, which tend to make people remember that candidate.
Those running for office have to use every means possible to get name recognition — be it a color or a “catchy” phrase.
• • •
As of yet, I haven’t heard a lot of Democratic candidates for the county offices.
That leads me to believe there could be a lot of write-in candidates — be it Democrats or Republicans seeking to win a nomination for the fall primary.
As you may remember, county candidates and city candidates must have at least 100 names on petitions and also then must get at least 100 write-in votes to be on a ballot. (Of course that also means they must have more write-in votes than anybody else.)
History has shown that write-in candidates can be successful. However, it has also shown that the write-in campaigns must be very organized.
For those unfamiliar with the process, should a candidate be nominated for both tickets in the spring, the name would be on both ballots.
Although that doesn’t guarantee an election victory, it does make it a little more difficult for somebody to defeat them.
The key is that a candidate must have support from voters who are of the opposite party. Obviously in the primary, Republicans can write in names for the Democratic nomination. They can write in Democratic names for Republican nominations — and vice versa.
• • •
I was asked last week that if three Republicans get on the ballot (one through a write-in vote), could all three serve as commissioner or auditor.
The answer is no — unless something has changed of which I am not aware.
Voters can vote for only two candidates, but three are elected. However, one of the three must be a minority member.
To be fair, in Crawford County, with few exceptions during my years of covering county politics, the political registration of the commissioners hasn’t been a factor in the voting of policies.
• • •
Given all the issues making headlines in PENNCREST School District, it could prove interesting to see how many people run for that office.
Five board members are to be elected this year for four-year terms.
And, as you know, school boards and judges can cross-file so candidates could be on both ballots.
The advantage of this is tradition has shown that people are more opt to vote for somebody whose name is printed on a ballot. Come fall, totals from both parties are tabulated to determine the winners.
While it sounds a little complicated, it isn’t.
Of course, school board members are being elected in Crawford Central and Conneaut school districts, too.
One thing different between the three districts is Conneaut elects their board members by districts — Conneaut Lake area, Linesville area and Conneautville area.
The other two elect board members district-wide.
• • •
Linesville Borough Councilman Mike Heaney was attending last week’s meeting via a “Zoom” connection as he was out of town.
Because of some technical issues, he was difficult to hear. “Can you hear me now?” he asked several times, bringing back memories of an old television commercial line.
After adjusting the buttons, it was easy to hear him.
• • •
I found city council’s discussion about the per capita tax issue interesting. Until last year, the county had per capita assessors (elected) who went door to door to get names of residents 18 and over and then filed a report so taxing bodies had that information. While it wasn’t perfect, it was as up to date as possible. The state ended that process.
In the past, there often were calls for doing away with the per capita tax. The late county treasurer Fred Wagner often lobbied for elimination, noting it was costly to get names and he didn’t think it was worth it.
Years before that, the county enacted a “personal property” tax on the value of stocks and bonds as well as real estate. The kicker was that people had to report it and many didn’t follow the “honor system.” That tax was eventually eliminated as well. Wagner also was against that, noting that many would not be honest enough to report their holdings.
Another option for those whose names are known and who just forget to pay the per capita tax would be to garnish wages — similar to that for things such as child support.
• • •
At Conneaut Lake Borough Council’s recent meeting, the issue of whether to order more salt for the streets in case of snow and ice was brought up.
Given the fact winter is supposedly nearly over, council had to determine whether to spend more money or take a chance on no more winter weather.
Council President Dick Holabaugh said something to the effect that he was going to trust the groundhog and voted to get more salt.
As you recall, Punxsutawney Phil predicted six more weeks of winter on Feb. 2.
• • •
Now is the perfect time for those who think Crawford County’s election system doesn’t work right to step up to the plate and get a first-hand look at how it works.
Poll workers are needed and one can volunteer by calling the county voter services office.
• • •
Those running for office are advised to make certain the dates on the nominating petition are correct. Some petitions have 2022 instead of 2023. It is the candidate’s responsibility to make sure the dates are correct. One can change the date, but that must be done before circulating and turning them into the county.
Officials didn’t catch the error until some petitions had been given out.
Not sure what happens now, but eons ago the county election office had representatives of both parties check the petitions and ballots before they were printed.
Not sure if any errors were found that way, but at least it could be shown that there was no intent to favor one party over the other.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
