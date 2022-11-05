After months of campaigning and millions of dollars spent in this year’s election, we will soon know the winners of the mid-term election, referring to the middle of the presidential term of office.
At stake is who will be the majority party in the U.S. House and U.S. Senate.
When I write we will “soon know,” that may not be quite accurate.
Because of the large number of mail-in ballots, the final winners may not be known real soon — especially in Pennsylvania.
It has been reported there are hundreds of thousands of mail-in ballots throughout the state.
And, none can be counted until after 8 p.m. on Election Day. Nor can they be opened and ready to be counted (scanned) until that time.
There is a reason for that, and it seems a little complicated, but the purpose is to be certain a voter doesn’t vote twice.
Having been a judge of elections, I can assure you the process is safe. Books are marked to make certain the voter doesn’t vote in person if they have returned the mail-in ballot. If they go to the polls and want to vote — not having mailed in the ballot in time — the voter must turn in the mail-in ballot or they can’t vote in person.
At any rate, the process does delay the counting and with that many mail-in ballots, the final vote may not be known for days (or weeks).
Thus, it’s hard for a candidate to declare victory too soon!
• • •
In the meantime, those who voted early may make a difference in a campaign.
For example, many of the early votes in Pennsylvania are from Democrats — which many presume would be votes for Lt. Gov. John Fetterman for U.S. Senate.
After his recent debate with Dr. Mehmet Oz, many people have voiced concerns about what they perceive as having been a less-than-great performance because of Fetterman’s recent stroke. Some voters have said they may change their planned vote based on the debate outcome.
At the same time, his campaign has said it gained a lot of money during the three hours after the debate — believing that translates to more votes.
So, the question now is whether the number of people who may have changed their mind after the debate exceed the number who have already voted via mail-in ballot?
• • •
Conneaut Lake area residents are waiting to see of the new state representative from that district will have an office in the Conneaut Lake Town Hall where state Rep. Parke Wentling has had an office for years.
As you may remember, Wentling now is running for the state House in a new district as a result of redistricting. He is running for the House seat from Mercer County, where he actually lives. His opponent is Democrat Mercer County Commissioner Tim McGonigle.
Wentling’s old district, which covers western Crawford County, is up for grabs. Candidates are state Rep. Brad Roae, who has served as the 6th District state representative, and Democrat Nerissa Galt, a newcomer to politics.
Will the winner locate an office in Conneaut Lake? Time will tell.
In the meantime, that office will close soon as Wentling’s term expires.
• • •
Long time office manager Vicki Leap will retire after 22 years of service.
Many remember her father, the late Victor Leap, who was director of the Meadville Redevelopment Authority. Vicki started with the office of John Evans, when he was elected as state representative. She then worked for Sen. Bob Robbins and then Wentling.
She is one dedicated public servant and will be missed.
• • •
Although I’ve seen no “official” announcement, a Facebook announced from Eric Coston said he is seeking the Republican nomination for county coroner next year.
As you may remember, Coroner Scott Schell is expected to seek a nomination for county commissioner.
I’m sure there will be a lot of announcements in the coming months for other candidates.
• • •
Death hit the county’s political world this week. Among the deaths was Jack Vivian, long-time maintenance worker for the county. I remember last year he was at an event for the 75th anniversary of the fair and talked about all the buildings he helped construct at the fairgrounds.
The city lost a long-time firefighter William Schnauber, who retired as assistant fire chief. He was always great to talk with when a fire report was needed.
And former Crawford County Commissioner Dave Glenn also passed away. He served two terms and faced a lot of opposition as he and other commissioners worked to make many changes. One of the hottest changes was their vote to close the old county home. Glenn was not one to back down easily and took the heat, and in the end was proud of what was accomplished during his tenure.
His recent battle with the dreaded Alzheimer’s disease took some of those memories from him, but until the end, he was always very polite and personable and upbeat.
All three of these men will be remembered as dedicated to their jobs and their communities.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
