New legislation pending in the state House of Representatives could see a change in how primaries are held in Pennsylvania.
It could make for some interesting politics. Reports show Pennsylvania is only one of nine states that hold closed primaries — meaning only registered Republicans and Democrats could vote to choose nominees in the primary. The proposal would change from a closed primary to an open primary. That would mean that all registered voters could vote in the primary, meaning Independent and other party affiliated voters could vote.
The key is which ballot would those voters get to select. Quick research shows it could depend on how the legislation is passed.
For the most part, those registered Republican or Democrat would still vote according to their party registration.
Those not registered to either of the above — in some states — could choose which ballot to request. Other states have different types of ballots, including one which includes all the parties on one ballot.
It sounds confusing, but since it works in more than 40 states, it must be more simple than it sounds.
Some opponents have argued that process could allow someone to sabotage a candidate’s campaign. Studies apparently show that although that could happen, so far that hasn’t happened much.
Voter registration totals show that statewide, it could mean 740,000 more voters could vote in the primary election as that is the number of registered voters who aren’t Republican or Democrat.
In Crawford County, the number as of Monday was 6,334 registered voters.
Records show the number of voters not registered Republican or Democrat has actually decreased since November when that total was 6,539.
Records also show there are 844 fewer registered voters in Crawford County since November. The number of registered Democratic voters has decreased by 447 voters — from 16,120 in November to 15,663. The number of registered Republicans have dropped as well — by 182 voters — from 30,343 to 30,161.
• • •
On the ballots in the city of Meadville is the position for city treasurer, which has no candidates listed.
The term of the incumbent treasurer, Michelle Sampson, expires at the end of this year, but apparently she is not seeking re-election.
• • •
In Vernon Township, Republican voters will choose two out of six candidates seeking their party’s nomination for township supervisor. No Democrats are listed for nomination on the ballot.
• • •
With only little more than a week before the primary election on May 16, it appears the races for the GOP nomination for county commissioner and county coroner are getting a lot of attention. Voters will choose nominees for commissioner and one for coroner.
There is only one candidate for commissioner on the Democratic ballot.
And, there is no Democratic candidate for coroner.
But even more interest is being heard in the candidates for Crawford Central and PENNCREST school boards as multiple candidates are on each of those ballots.
For many, the school board is the least appreciated board in politics with elected officials receiving no pay and no benefits.
Of course, borough council members receive no pay or benefits either. City council members do — although not much money, they do receive good benefits, as do most township supervisors.
The old adage, though, is that the elected officials have the knowledge that what matters is that they are making a difference.
• • •
Vernon Township is saving on heating costs for certain.
The township meeting rooms are cold. I’m told some of the offices are cold as well.
• • •
At last week’s Vernon Township meeting, the subject of doing something with the roundabout to make it more attractive was brought up.
One suggestion was to have some artwork there.
Township supervisor Dave Stone noted he would be the “last guy to know about art.”
• • •
Vernon supervisors complimented solicitor Jeff Millin on his work on drafting an ordinance about tax credits for volunteer firefighters.
Millin noted it was township manager Rob Horvat who did the work.
Millin noted he only reviewed it. Horvat laughed and teased Millin that he was an “expensive proofreader.”
• • •
We extend our condolences this week to the family and friends of Kevin Nicholson, who passed away recently.
Nicholson was head of the Crawford County Department of Public Safety and instrumental in getting the new safety building constructed.
He said once that to him it didn’t make sense to have that department, which includes the 9-1-1 dispatch center, located in the basement of the courthouse. He said if some catastrophe hit the courthouse, destroying it, it would destroy that department as well, making it more difficult to get quick help.
Nicholson also helped commissioners on election night, checking in judges of elections as they took returns to the courthouse.
He was one of the great guys to work with and certainly will be missed.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
