Judging results at this year’s Crawford County Fair showed two of the three county commissioners were winners of blue ribbons.
Francis Weiderspahn won a blue ribbon for zucchini and second place for his second cut of hay.
Chris Soff won a blue ribbon for a rose.
In the meantime, a long-time 4-H leader was the winner of the rooster-crowing contest.
Cale Kunick strutted his stuff to win the contest. The fair usually has a rooster-crowing contest, but since there was no poultry at the fair this year because of a disease in other parts of the state, the poultry department decided to have a different type of rooster crowing.
Several adults entered and based on some video I saw, they had a lot of fun with the event.
If enough people enjoyed it, I’m sure it could become an annual contest.
Both the Republican and Democratic fair booths had some new faces this year. It’s nice to see newcomers participating in both booths.
At the same time, some of the long-time “faithful” also took their turns manning the booths and distributing materials about candidates.
Talking about politics, I heard more than one comment about local exhibitors being permitted to have political displays at their exhibits. Some (from both parties) voiced disappointment to me that such displays were permitted.
In the past, that was not allowed.
It was nice to see the Meadville Sportsmen’s Club at the fair — in a new building.
A few years ago, the club sold its building to the fair board and it was converted into the history building.
This year the sportsmen’s club opened its new building at the former Kiwanis Club building. For many years, Kiwanis held a famous pancake breakfast at the fair.
I know I’m a small-town person and probably naive in some ways, but I find it troubling that alleged classified materials were removed from the White House. I know in the past the Clintons allegedly took some furniture, that I’m told they either later paid for it or returned it.
But, for the life of me, I can’t understand how somebody could be permitted to take very classified and sensitive materials when they leave.
In many businesses, somebody is appointed to be certain that all company materials are left when a person leaves (or is fired).
I would think somebody (like the FBI and Homeland Security or CIA) would have a list of all classified documents and have a checklist to make sure they don’t leave the premises and it is recorded where the documents are.
I was concerned when one report said the material was only to be in a secure place with limited access, etc.
I guess I don’t understand how those materials could be missing for more than 18 months before anybody discovered it?
I don’t remember it taking that long to discover furniture was missing.
Guess time will tell whether the process for tracking where classified information is will change.
The report brought back memories of the late Gene Rumsey when he was commissioner. If I remember correctly, he began a system of numbering all county equipment with a sticker of some sort and it was recorded. That included chairs, typewriters (before the days of computers), filing cabinets, etc.
I’m not sure if that practice continued after he left.
It was designed for insurance purposes and to have an accurate account of all the county property.
With slightly more than two months before the general election, the campaigns are already in full swing.
Watching some YouTube programs, I discovered political ads on those as well.
I love politics and some good positive campaigns where issues are discussed.
It is kind of amusing to me to see what some of the “issues” are in the campaigns for U.S. Senate and governor in Pennsylvania are right now.
Hopefully, that will change soon so people can make a choice based on the issues — not personalities.
We send deep condolences to Kevin McGrath, president of Linesville Borough Council, on the death of his dad, Harry McGrath.
The elder McGrath was a true example of a public official, having served Summit Township for so many years.
His son is following in his footsteps with his dedication to Linesville.
Talking about Linesville, when a group of Linesville Volunteer Fire Department and ambulance members were giving a demonstration to borough council, it was like talking to the choir.
Three council members, the mayor and the secretary/office manager are all members of the VFD as well.
