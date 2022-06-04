Although the primary election is over for the most part, the winner of the race for the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate remains up in the air as the 67 counties are doing their mandatory recount since the race was so close between Mehmet Oz, known as Dr. Oz from his television program, and David McCormick.
The winner — expected to be known within the next week or so — will face Democrat John Fetterman, who currently serves as the state’s lieutenant governor. It promises to be an interesting race.
In the meantime, Crawford County has completed its recount and there was only one vote difference from the original count. Oz’s number stayed the same and McCormick gained only one vote.
• • •
Of course, some counts are awaiting a ruling from the courts concerning whether mail-in ballots with no date on them can be counted. It makes for an interesting question.
I recall an issue years ago about a ballot in question and then Judge Robert L. Walker ruled it had to be counted if the “voter’s intent” was clear. That later was considered a precedent in legal rulings.
Will that be the case this time? Only time will tell.
• • •
In previous contested races in Crawford County over the years, the recount made no difference in the tabulations from election night.
Despite several court cases where appeals were taken to the Court of Common Pleas and paper ballots were questioned (in several different campaigns), the original declared winner was still the winner.
I believe one case was a Republican election for a state representative and there was only a three-vote difference. When the court case was done, the outcome remained the same.
That proved the point that “one vote can make a difference.”
• • •
If memory serves me right, I believe attorney Emil Spadafore was one of the attorneys involved in a recount.
Although a Democrat, I believe Spadafore was an attorney for a Republican candidate.
Spadafore was considered an expert on election laws. Many people at one time had hoped he would run for Crawford County Court of Common Pleas judge, but he passed on the idea.
• • •
In the meantime, the Crawford County Democratic Party will have a new president next week as committee people elect its new officers.
Valerie Kean-Staab has already announced she is retiring from politics. Word has it that she will be succeeded by another woman.
Women have been leaders in the two political parties for years — dating back to the days of Pauline Turner, who was the first woman to serve as the leader of the county Democratic party.
Democrats have a challenge in Crawford County as the voter registration continues to be a Republican majority.
• • •
Voter turnout was a surprise with more than 30 percent. That number usually is smaller in primary elections, but obviously the contested races drew the voters out to cast their ballots.
A little tidbit from eons ago was the record turnout in the city of Meadville one year when there was discussion about closing the market house.
As I recall, Richard Ruhlman ran for mayor on the promise of keeping it open and was elected. My memory is that the voter turnout was nearly 90 percent that year.
As you may recall, Ruhlman later went on to be elected county commissioner.
One thing for certain is if there is a “hot issue,” many people will go and vote.
• • •
I chuckle to myself when I call the county prothonotary’s office.
Previously, the recorded message didn’t pronounce prothonotary correctly. Now the message says welcome to the “Pros Office,” but later the word is still mispronounced (or it sounds like that to me). The correct pronunciation is pro-thon-a-tary. It reminds me of a sign that the former prothonotary, Barb King, always decorated the front door with at Christmas time. It read something like what in the heck is a prothonotary? King was a great artist and I believe used a painting of Santa asking the question. For the record, the simple answer is keeper of the civil records of the court.
• • •
The Crawford County Republican Committee held its spring dinner recently and named Paula DiGiacomo as the “June Bennett Woman of the Year” and Don Frazier as winner of the “Terry Stover Man of the Year” award.
DiGiacomo, as you may recall, is the first female district attorney in Crawford County’s history.
She was the county’s first assistant DA and moved up to DA when Francis Schultz was elected judge.
Based on the number of political signs still up, we can expect a heated campaign season this fall. Signs still appear for many of the candidates, including for governor.
Condolences go out to Sean Donahue and Patrick Donahue, former city council members, on the death of their brother, Danny Donahue. I didn’t know their brother, but reading all the accolades to him, he sounded like a great and fun-loving man. I’m sure he will be missed.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
