Friday was the deadline for the state Legislature to approve a state budget and submit it to the governor for approval.
As of Thursday, that had not yet happened. The governor unveiled his budget March 7 and the state House and Senate has had since then to negotiate what it wanted for spending plans for 2023-24.
As you may recall, the deadline hasn’t been met many times, particularly under the administration of Gov. Tom Wolf.
The interesting part, to me, is there are no penalties if the deadline is not met.
On rare occasions, state employees were not paid and other bills not paid, but it appears as if life goes on as scheduled.
Which leads many to wonder: Why there is a deadline?
I know the federal government budget approvals appear to go on forever — with no penalty if the deadline is not met.
Yet, the state mandates that county, school boards and local municipalities adopt a budget by a certain deadline.
Again, there is nothing that I have ever seen that spells out a penalty if not met.
I recall eons ago when the late Oakley Lamb was county commissioner and the commissioners didn’t meet the deadline for adopting a budget before the end of the year.
Lamb didn’t worry, asking what would happen if the commissioners missed the deadline.
Perhaps there should be a penalty imposed on the legislators who don’t pass the budget on time — much like is imposed by companies when bills aren’t paid on time.
The penalty could be imposed on every legislator regardless of party affiliation. To be fair, I have no idea exactly how that would work, but perhaps it would help force those in charge to negotiate sooner.
• • •
It’s interesting to me to see that political signs are still up more than a month after the primary.
Perhaps some are staying up until November.
Granted, it is a freedom of speech for private property owners to display signs — be it political or otherwise.
In fact, I have seen signs up years after an election, promoting a losing candidate for the next election years away.
That’s how committed some people are to a particular candidate.
• • •
Although he isn’t up for re-election until 2024, U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly already has announced he will seek another term next year.
He also reportedly one of five Pennsylvania legislators who have endorsed former President Donald Trump for election in 2024.
• • •
Candidates who plan to submit nominating petitions to be on the November election as members of an independent party — other than Republican or Democrat — have until Aug. 1 to submit their nominating petitions.
Those candidates have different rules than the two-party system. For starters, their party name cannot be more than five words long.
Secondly, the number of signatures is not an automatic number (such as 100 for a county office.)
Instead, it is a percentage of the highest number of votes cast in the last presidential election.
And, one cannot have been a registered Democrat or Republican 30 days before the primary election.
That eliminates the idea that a candidate who lost in the primary can now change to an independent party and try again.
For those planning to seek election in the fall, it’s important to make sure all the rules are met to avoid disappointment.
I’ve heard of nobody seeking nomination for any other position than at the city of Meadville level.
• • •
For those interested in working at the polls, the county office of voter services is always taking names.
In the past, some polls workers (not judges of elections or inspectors) could work half-days (approximately seven to eight hours) and then a second shift would work the remaining hours.
That option worked well for those individuals who could not physically work from 6:30 a.m. until 8:30 or 9 p.m.
Apparently, that is no longer an option.
It’s a long day, but it’s very interesting and educational.
At one point, they had student workers from area schools, but I”m not sure if that program continued after the teachers involved retired.
That too was an excellent program for both the county and the students and was sanctioned by the state.
• • •
We extend our deepest condolences to the family of Patricia Fyock, who died last week.
She was a secretary in the county district attorney’s office for many years before resigning to work at a bank.
She was a very friendly, but very professional employee. She was the daughter of the late Marvin Bradway, who was the former custodian at the courthouse for many years.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.