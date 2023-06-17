With the results of the May primary now final, it looks like school boards will be one of the top contested races in the fall.
The three local school districts — Crawford Central, Conneaut and PENNCREST — all will have contested races.
Only a handful of the candidates made it to be on the both the Republican and Democratic ballots.
Based on past results and barring unforeseen happenings, usually when candidates are on both ballots, they have an advantage over the others.
In Crawford Central, five spots are open. Of those five, only Kevin Merritt (an incumbent) is on both ballots.
In Conneaut Region 1, both ballots have the same names.
In Conneaut Region 2, there will be a contest between Travis Crytzer and Edward Williamson as only one will be elected. Crytzer won the Democratic nomination and Williamson, the GOP.
PENNCREST saw Randy Styborski and Allison Beers winning both party nominations. Five candidates will be elected.
The fact so many candidates ran for school board (which has no pay) shows people are interested and willing to serve.
• • •
The only contested race at the county level will be for commissioner.
Two Democrats, Christopher Seeley and C. Sherman Allen will face Republicans Eric Henry and Scott Schell.
Voters will cast ballots for two candidates and then the top three will comprise the new board of commissioners in 2024.
At the city level, there will be a race for city council. Democrats nominated incumbents Larry McKnight and Autumn Vogel. Republicans nominated Marcy Kantz and Bill Lawrence.
Of course, there could be some other candidates when other parties (Independent or Libertarian for example) make their nominations later this summer.
• • •
Financial reports showing how much each candidate spent on the primary election were due Friday so it will be interesting to see the results.
It brings back memories of when the Pennsylvania 50th Senate seat was deemed “golden” based on how much money was spent on that election.
Of course, when comparing expenditures one must also include the inflation figures to make true comparisons.
• • •
I once thought it would be interesting to compare how much money has been saved with the installation of all the new windows at the courthouse.
But it would take a lot of figuring because one would have to figure the amount of electric (or gas) used to heat or cool the building. And, you would have to factor in the weather conditions for each year when figuring the amount used and then add that to the cost per unit, etc.
I decided I didn’t think I cared enough to investigate.
It would be neat to do because of all the claims in the past about how much would be saved. I have no doubt there would be money saved having watched windows be open during the winter because the boiler was heating the building so well.
I guess one good thing that came out of the coronavirus pandemic was the amount of money given to counties.
At the same time, the bad thing was how much money was given — meaning the federal debt got higher.
I guess i could agree with some of it — had it been used to counter attack the lost money from COVID.
Quite frankly, I can’t see what new windows had to do with COVID, but I’m sure somebody had a good reason.
• • •
At Linesville Borough Council’s recent meetings, congratulations were in order for one member — Mike Heaney.
He had his first ever hole in one at a local golf course.
Heaney has been a long-time golfer.
His wife, Paula isn’t a golfer. “I am a golf widow,” she laughed.
• • •
Secretary Amanda Harper gave her report on a recent conference she went to sponsored by the Pennsylvania Boroughs Association.
“I had a good time,” she said, but quickly added, “Not as a fun time,” but said she learned a lot of things.
She added that she didn’t learn as much as a previous conference, but said she believes that is because since she has served as secretary longer, she has learned more about all the regulations.
• • •
Council woman Katie Wickert suggested council give Harper authority to attend an upcoming grant writing workshop in Meadville.
“It’s free,” Wickert noted, saying that is a “key thing” to consider.
Council agreed to allow Harper time off to attend.
• • •
Council had received a request from former district magistrate Rita Marwood about the upcoming bicentennial to Council President Kevin McGrath. McGrath took the idea of council spearheading the observance in 2024.
Council agreed and Wickert volunteered to be chairman of the committee. Councilwoman Kelly Conner said she wouldn’t be on council next year (she chose not to be on the ballot.) It was noted that one didn’t have to be on council to be on the committee. McGrath gently pointed out that there are five positions on the upcoming November ballot so council possibly could be appointed four members. (That would only be if there are no write-in votes.)
Wickert said she had another name for the committee, Seeley, who happens to be her fiance.
Asked if she asked him, she said she had just texted him and holding up her phone, showed he said “sure.”
• • •
Councilman Dave Schaef is a great watchdog to make sure council follows the rules about adding items to the agenda before a vote is taken.
When council discussed an issue and possible voting, he noted it would have be added.
McGrath thought that was only if there were money to be spent. The recent state legislation calls for that action and Schaef said it doesn’t mean only if there is money to be spent.
In the long run, council chose to wait until next month for the discussion and it will be on the agenda.
It’s a relatively new law and it’s nice to see the monitoring being done to avoid any future problems for council should something be approved that wasn’t on the agenda.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
