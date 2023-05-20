Crawford Countians can expect to see political signs for the fall election season — especially for those for school boards — as the election results from Tuesday’s primary election show some races were not determined.
Voters chose nominees for their respective parties, but as you know, school board candidates are permitted to cross-file. That means candidates could be on both ballots.
However, those votes are not combined — until the fall election.
In Crawford Central, voters nominated five candidates for the four-year term. Unofficial votes show only one made the cut for both ballots. That means four others will be on separate ballots.
In PENNCREST, voters nominated five for the four-year terms. Two made both ballots.
For two-year terms, there will be a contested race in PENNCREST and in Conneaut as different candidates won for the Republican and Democratic party nominations.
• • •
In the meantime, the write-in votes for county races may determine whether there are any contested races.
There were more than enough write-ins for somebody to be on the Democratic ballot for all county offices in the fall — providing one person had more than 100 write-in votes.
For example, the following offices had write-in vote totals as of this writing: Commissioner, 742; coroner, 631; auditor, 234; district attorney, 241; register and recorder, 175; prothonotary, 426; and sheriff, 224.
When parties don’t have candidates on the ballot, it is not unusual to see write-ins. In recent years, it has become more popular for this practice.
It is one way to possibly eliminate any other candidates in the fall.
Or, it is a way for a last-minute candidate who didn’t get on the spring ballot to get on the ballot.
At any rate, voters won’t know until all the write-in ballots or provisional ballots are counted whether there will be any more contested races.
• • •
At this point, one big race in the fall will be for Meadville City Council as both parties had candidates nominated.
The Democrats chose incumbents Autumn Vogel and Larry McKnight. The Republicans chose Marcy Kantz and Bill Lawrence.
Council right now has a 4-1 Democratic majority.
• • •
Barring unforeseen changes, it appears Vernon Township may have two new supervisors come fall.
John Karns and Robert Davis — whose campaign signs were identical (except for the names of course) won the Republican nominations for supervisor.
They came out on top, winning over two incumbents, Greg Smith and Gary Wagner.
• • •
It was interesting to see the campaign signs — particularly those who ran as “teams.”
School board “teams” in PENNCREST all had the same design.
The county Republican “team” did not as each candidate had his/her own design — and color.
• • •
A familiar face and voice was seen and heard on election night as Armstrong cable had interviews with candidates in Diamond Park.
Former county commissioner Jack Lynch was one of the hosts and reminisced with write-in commissioner candidate C. Sherman Allen and others.
One candidate for Titusville City Council is only 18 years old and had served as a “junior council member” there and decided to run.
One comment made by a Democratic candidate in Titusville who was talking about circulating his nominating papers for get on the ballot.
He noted that finding “Democrats in Titusville is like finding a needle in a haystack. Because Titusville and Meadville are third-class cities, candidates for offices covered by those municipalities requires 100 signatures.
In other municipalities, candidates only need 10 (except for county races.)
The interviews were interesting as one candidate said he loves going door to door; another said she doesn’t like that style, but loves meeting people in various groups or forums.
For the most part, voters should get a little breather from politics for a few months (except for summer parades).
Campaigns tend to take the summer off for the most part.
But as Lynch pointed out when the Crawford County Fair comes around, “the political season has arrived.”
Based on the intensity of the spring campaigns, the political season this year may have already “arrived.”
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.