The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling in the Roe v. Wade case has thrown the political world into a frenzy.
The decision is expected to bring many voters to the polls, according to political experts.
For many, the abortion issue is the most important issue and they will vote according to the candidate’s position, pro-choice or pro-life.
While I respect that, I hope voters realize that abortion is not the only vote that elected officials will take during the tenure of their term.
With so much information available about candidates and their records, it is hoped voters will look at the complete record before casting their ballot.
• • •
One major point in the discussion is the impact a judge can make on one’s life. And, the justices are nominated by the president and confirmed by the U.S. Senate. Thus, the importance of the beliefs of presidents and senators are as important in many areas — not just their personalities.
And, while in Pennsylvania there is an age limit for appellate court justices who must retiree at the age of 75, in the case of the U.S. Supreme Court, they are appointed for life.
In the past, there had been some mild discussions to change that, but I believe it would take a Constitutional amendment to do that.
And, everybody knows how difficult that is to accomplish.
• • •
At any rate, a new justice has joined the court, succeeding retiring Stephen Breyer. Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson became the first black female member of the court, making her the fourth female on the nine-member court.
Will the rulings of the court change with the new member? Time will tell.
Only one justice, Clarence Thomas, has served more than 16 years. Of the nine justices, their ages range from 50 to 74. Two are in their 70s, three in their 60s and four in their 50s, so unless there is a major illness or other event, it is expected that at least seven of the nine will be serve for probably 10 years to 25 years or more.
Justice Thomas is the oldest, and should he choose to retire within the next three years, the president elected in 2024 would make the nomination for somebody to succeed.
So, as you can see, there are many more issues to consider when choosing a president in 2024 .
And, while that seems like a long way off, it will be here quickly.
• • •
In the meantime, construction is going on at the courthouse to add a handicapped ramp to the building — in front of the building.
Currently, the handicapped access is in the rear of the building.
Funds for the project are from federal funding from the COVID relief money.
The Republican party is hosting an event Monday at Conneaut Lake with a patriotic boat parade.
• • •
The move by Crawford Central School Board to eliminate the per capita tax brings what could be pressure to other taxing bodies, such as the cities, boroughs, other school boards and the county to follow their lead.
Currently, the per capita tax is $20 total, divided by the local municipality, school district and county.
The move by Crawford Central will reduce it to $15 for the municipalities in the school district.
Apparently, Mercer County has eliminated the tax, which was imposed on all residents over the age of 18.
The question now could become whether Crawford County commissioners will follow that example, and whether PENNCREST and Conneaut school boards may look into the possibility come next budget time.
If you recall, the late Fred Wagner, who was county treasurer, often spoke of repealing the tax, saying it was a “nuisance,” but his message always fell on deaf ears.
I’m not certain now how much money it generates for the county, but Wagner was not in favor of it.
It will be interesting to see whether any person or group picks up the campaign to eliminate it.
• • •
The same could be heard about the property tax — especially for senior citizens.
Many say seniors shouldn’t have to pay it as they have paid tax all their life. At the same time, others noted that although they no longer have children in school, seniors do benefit from the education children receive, especially in the areas that are particularly beneficial to them.
Of course, it would be argued that all areas are beneficial to everybody — be it in any area of expertise. Each job serves a vital role in our society.
And, others argue that many seniors qualify for rent and tax rebates.
One thing is certain, there is always going to be debate on the issue — and so far, no easy answer.
• • •
We offer condolences this week to former City Councilman Brian Hill on the death of his wife, Laura Heeschen.
Laura was very heavily involved in politics and, despite her illness, stayed involved. She cared deeply about her beliefs and was not afraid to voice them and give support to candidates.
She will be missed for certain.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
