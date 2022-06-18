Now that the primary election results are known, the race for the U.S. Senate is going to really heat up, based on many reports.
The winner could well tip the balance of power in the Senate.
Democrat John Fetterman will face Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz for the chance to succeed Republican Patrick Toomey.
And Attorney General Josh Shapiro will be the Democratic nominee for governor and will face Doug Mastriano, the GOP nominee.
Reports of a “first poll,” since the results were finalized show the Democratic candidates ahead of the Republicans, but both have leads less than 10 percent.
I am already reading negative comments and potential negative advertising.
And, we still have more than five months to go!
• • •
The Crawford County Democratic Committee has elected its officers and Lindsey Scott of Meadville is the new chairman, succeeding Valerie Kean Staab. Randy Ball of Vernon Township is vice chairman and Dan Walk of Meadville is secretary. Tim Groves was re-elected treasurer and Chris Seeley was elected state committeeman.
• • •
As June 30 nears, it will be interesting to see whether the state adopts a budget on time. Deadline is June 30.
One major proposal from Gov. Tom Wolf is a $2,000 payment to all households making less than $80,000 a year.
I haven’t read too much support for that proposal despite the fact the state has a huge surplus this year.
• • •
It’s always been a mystery to me how the state expects (mandates) school boards to adopt budgets by June 30 — without any information about state funding that will be available to them.
Despite that, local school boards always adopt their budgets on time.
Too often in recent years, that has not been the case for the state — which often adopts a proposed budget weeks after the deadline.
• • •
Visitors at Linesville Borough Council last week found new seats lined up against the wall for them to use.
Actually, they were only new to the public. They are the old seats that council used before purchasing new ones for council members.
Some of the arms of the leather seats are pretty tattered, but the seats are much more comfortable than the wooden folding seats previously used by the public. Council purchased new ones because of some mechanical issues with the old ones. The issue isn’t relevant for visitors as they don’t move their seats up and down.
Prior to the meeting, council had to open a bid for sale of the borough’s old pickup truck.
After not being able to get the envelope open, he took out his pocketknife to see if that would help. Despite trying to use his pocketknife, council president Kevin McGrath had a time getting the envelope opened. He took some good-natured joking about how he was probably “going to take an hour to open the bid.”
Amanda Harper, secretary, cautioned him to be careful, joking about the need for medical services. She is a emergency medical services volunteer. Several of the council members and mayor are members of the volunteer fire department as well.
• • •
The new state law requiring council to advertise on its meeting agenda about any motion that is going to be considered can cause a little problem if council doesn’t pay close attention.
All-though it was believed to be on the agenda to sell the truck to the highest bidder, the motion somehow was inadvertently missed.
Council David Schaef nearly always makes note of any new motion not on the agenda and pointed that out. Council took action to include it.
For the public’s sake, it is good to have a council member who is consistent about watching for that.
Under the law, the motion can be added to the agenda if council agrees and makes a motion to that effect.
I’m sure it works well — as long as the issue is not too controversial!
• • •
A special visitor at the Linesville Council meeting was the daughter of Jeff Millin, the borough solicitor. She recently received her law degree and was sitting with him to observe.
Millin has been a borough solicitor for many years, having previously served as Conneaut Lake Borough solicitor as well as Linesville’s. He also is the new solicitor for Vernon Township, succeeding the late R. Charles Thomas.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.