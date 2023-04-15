With only a little more than five weeks until the May primary, the political season is getting more energized as candidates are working hard to get their message out.
The Crawford County Republican Party will hold its annual spring dinner on May 6 at the Kelly Room at the Riverside Golf Course. Social hour with meet and greet is at 5 followed by dinner at 6 p.m.
The Crawford County Democratic Party is holding a Spring Celebration at Conneaut Cellars Winery and Distillery on April 22 from 2 to 4:30 p.m.
Both events are designed to allow people to meet the candidates in the upcoming election and hear their views on issues.
Tickets are available for both events from party committee members or on websites.
• • •
The Republicans also are hosting a forum on April 27 for candidates competing for the party nominations for prothonotary, auditor and coroner. It will be held at the Italian Civil Club from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Italian Civic Club.
It is open to the public, free of charge.
• • •
The Tribune’s forum for Republican candidates for commissioner last week was attended by all five candidates. Because there is no race on the Democratic ticket, the Democratic candidate was not included.
Come fall, the nominees from both parties will be included in the forum I am sure.
Candidates had varied opinions on a wide range of topics.
• • •
At the national level, the question has arisen about how long an elected official (in this case a senator) can be absent before being forced to resign.
Sen. Dianne Feinstein has been absent for medical reasons but is working from home. Reportedly some Democrats are calling for her resignation because they believe it is hindering the Democrats’ ability to confirm federal judges.
Feinstein is a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee and has reportedly asked Sen. Chuck Schumer to appoint another senator to take her place on the committee until she can return.
Others in the past have questioned whether Pennsylvania’s U.S. Sen. John Fetterman should resign since he was hospitalized. As you know, he is to return to the Senate next week.
• • •
Locally, many elected officials at the borough and township levels often attend via “zoom” or via telephone as they are out of town on business or vacation or just unable to attend meetings for various reasons.
It appears those who can’t attend for various reasons at least are attending via the technology. It shows they are interested in the business and take their elected jobs seriously.
• • •
Speaking about U.S. senators, it’s obvious the 2024 election might heat up.
U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. has already announced he will seek another term.
That could be indicative that others may challenge him.
He is a popular senator and has a lot of support in Crawford County as he has visited here many times.
• • •
The county election board will start a new procedure this year. It will open the outside envelope of all mail-in ballots from 2 to 6 p.m. on Election Day. The move is designed to speed up the time for the mail-in ballot counting. By removing the outside envelopes, it saves some time later. However, is stressed that the secret ballot inside the envelope won’t be open until after the polls close at 8 p.m.
As you know, the absentee ballots previously were counted at each precinct and with the new mail-in ballot procedure, they and the absentee ballots must now be counted at the courthouse — meaning there are ballots from 68 precincts that have to be tallied in one place versus 68 locations.
Thus, naturally, it takes longer.
• • •
Talking about precincts, anybody who wants to get a first-hand opportunity to work at the polls on Election Day can get the chance to do so.
The county election board is seeking poll workers.
If interested, one can contact the Office of Voter Services to sign up.
It is an eye-opening experience.
• • •
If you are planning to vote in May, be certain you are a registered Democrat or Republican so you aren’t disappointed when you go to the polls that day.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
