With the opening of the Crawford County Fair, it’s a sure thing that politics will get a little more intense as summer leads to fall.
The Crawford County Fair has traditionally been a “must” place for candidates to attend, be it at the county or statewide level.
Republican candidates Mehmet Oz and Doug Mastriano, who are running for Senate and governor, respectively, have been in the county recently even though it was on a limited basis.
It’s a pretty good bet that Democrat John Fetterman and Josh Shapiro will be here to promote their candidacies for Senate and governor, respectively, be it the fair or someplace else.
And, the race gets a little more intense as the finish line starts to come into view.
• • •
Fetterman returned to the campaign trail recently and Crawford County Democratic Chairman Lindsey Scott spoke about help for veterans before Fetterman was introduced and was excited to be there.
Former Democratic Chairman Valerie Kean Staab was in attendance as well. Although she retired as chairman and said she was going to take a break and spend more time with her family, she is still very active.
She was one of those who also attended an event with U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr., who was in Meadville recently as well.
She’s dedicated for certain! Former Crawford County Democratic Chair Richard Friedberg also attended the Casey event.
Casey has always been popular in Crawford County as he has been here often!
• • •
As Fetterman returned to the campaign trail, Oz has challenged him to five debates — and listed the time and place. As of now, I have not heard whether Fetterman responded.
In past Senatorial campaigns, candidates have had two debates. Time will tell what happens
Personally, I’m not a big fan of debates because I don’t think they really give a good picture of a candidate’s ability to govern.
It’s hard to just talk off the cuff about what you would do in particular situations and I think governing requires more research and discussion.
Our leaders aren’t dictators and have to work with others to get something done. I don’t see where debates show that ability.
At the same time, debates often will show one’s character, so guess there is some value to them.
In the meantime, on the national level, we may see more candidates emerge.
Reportedly Liz Cheney, Congresswoman from Wyoming and daughter of the former vice president Dick Cheney, is considering a run for president in 2024. That was reported after Cheney lost her bid for re-election in a primary contest Tuesday.
So is Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.
The question is whether former President Donald Trump will run. And, if so, would he have enough support to win the GOP nomination.
And, who will be the Democratic nominee. Will President Joe Biden seek re-election or Vice President Kamala Harris run for president?
It should be an interesting year for sure.
• • •
At last week’s special meeting of Linesville Borough Council to address the issue of the garbage collection, council president Kevin McGrath told about the public works employees picking up the garbage. He said his assistant Billy Hunter “didn’t like picking up garbage,” but added he did it. And, office manager Amanda Harper left her office desk to drive a pickup truck to help as Hunter and McGrath threw the bags of garbage onto the truck. Councilman Dave Schaef noted McGrath was right there doing the work as well and praised the trio for their work and dedication.
• • •
The evidence of being from a small town was recently told.
Owners of another refuse collection service told of their truck stopping in Linesville at a gas station to get gas on a Saturday.
A neighbor woman asked if they would take her garbage. The owner said the employees were not supposed to do that, but said sure and took it.
The next day another woman called the company to ask them to pick up her garbage.
Told they didn’t have a contract for Linesville, the woman noted that they had picked up her neighbor’s garbage the day before!
Only in a small town would that happen!
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
