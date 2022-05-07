With only about 10 days before the May 17 primary election, the political world in Crawford County has been relatively quiet.
I think that’s because there is no contest in the local races for state House and state Senate. There is a race for Congress on the Democratic ticket — but not the Republican.
However, that doesn’t necessarily mean there won’t be a decent voter turnout.
• • •
The recent leak of the draft of the U.S. Supreme Court’s ruling in the case involving abortion rights may see a resurgence in political activity.
Some are saying if the draft actually is the final decision, it could mean a lot of interest will be generated for the fall election when Pennsylvania elects a new governor (Gov. Tom Wolf can’t run again) and the U.S. Senate to succeed U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey, who is retiring.
Experts say if the final decision is the same as the draft, it could mean the state would have the authority on whether to allow abortions.
The question now will be which side will get their supporters to the polls come November.
And, the decision may well rest with the governor, who would have veto power over whatever legislation is proposed (if any).
At any rate, given the history of the issue, it’s sure to dominate the political news for the next few months — or longer.
• • •
I am already hearing speculation that proposals will be made to expand the size of the U.S. Supreme Court to allow more opinions to be heard about the abortion issue.
That was an issue discussed during the last presidential election, but never got too much discussion.
Time will tell what will happen next.
There’s never a dull moment in the political world.
• • •
Another issue being discussed at the state level is what to do with the many millions of dollars in revenue that the state has received that was not budgeted.
There are lots of places for it to be earmarked.
One proposal is to send a one-time payment to Pennsylvania residents.
Others would like to see it used to eliminate the gas tax — or a portion of it.
Others would like to see it used to offset property taxes.
Lots of ideas, but the question is: Which will get the most support?
• • •
With the election only 10 days away, Crawford County voters should make sure they know where their voting poll place is as the county has changed some locations.
It’s easier on everybody if voters would simply do their homework before Election Day.
It eliminates any confusion at the polls that day.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.