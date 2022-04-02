The deadline to file nominating petitions for the May primary brought one surprise.
Although Zach Norwood, county planner, had announced his candidacy for the Sixth District State House of Representatives, he didn’t file a petition. His campaign Facebook page was still active last week, but nothing was announced about why he did not file.
That means incumbent Brad Roae will have no challenge on the ballot.
Norwood had a number of well-known Republicans supporting him. Whether a write-in attempt will be made is not known.
What is known, however it there is only slightly more than seven weeks to go before the primary.
Nerissa Gailt has filed for the Democratic nominee. You may remember she ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign for PENNCREST School Board last year.
• • •
Every time i write PENNCREST in an article, i recall the former superintendent Bill Pettigrew saying that capitalizing all the letters was a mistake.
At the time, there was a lot of news about possible school closings and other issues and he talked about how much worse, the headlines appeared when it was all in capital letters.
As you may remember, the name was chosen when school districts were consolidated and the name reflects, Penn (for Pennsylvania) Cambridge (Springs), Randolph-East (Mead), Saegertown and Townville.
When people start naming buildings, they too have to look at what the abbreviation could look like.
Several come to my mind, including the downtown building name for the late Victor Leap, who had director of the redevelopment authority. It was first going to be the Victor Leap State Office Building, until officials realized the abbreviation. Another was an abbreviation for a state grant program, first considered as Community Resource Assistance Program.
There are many considerations to be made before a final decision is made — all to avoid any embarrassment later.
• • •
The big races on the ballot will be that of nominees for U.S. Senate — on both the Republican and Democratic tickets.
Speaking of the U.S. Senate, I saw a post that Sen. Bob Casey also tested positive for COVID-19 and was going to remain quarantined for five days.
• • •
The GOP campaign for U.S. Senate is heating up as candidates are participating in debates and it appears candidates are willing to speak out against each other — be it their residency or their platforms.
Democratic candidates are also holding debates across the state was they all are seeking that important vote to be on the ballot come November.
• • •
In the meantime, those who ran and lost their bids for election to Crawford Central School Board last year now have a chance to be on the board again with the resignation of Elyse Palmer. The board itself will receive applications and make the appointment.
• • •
The county Republican Committee’s annual spring dinner is set for May 7 — just 10 days prior to the election.
While many candidates are known for the 2022 elections, the dinner also may bring a glimpse into who may be running in 2023.
As you may remember, that will be the year county officials will be up for election.
Although it’s still really early, it’s never too early to get some name recognition for potential newcomers to the political world.
It’s also a time to become acquainted with those involved and how the system works.
• • •
We send condolences this week to Jean Jones, former City Council member, whose mother died last week. She lived in Pittsburgh and in her pictures, always had a smile.
We also send condolences to county probation officer, Sue Thomas, on the death of her husband, David (Opey) Thomas. Thomas was the son of the late Judge P. Richard Thomas and Jo Thomas. He was very involved in the community and will be missed. He always had a great sense of humor and was very personable.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.