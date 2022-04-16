Zach Norwood, who had planned to run for the Republican Party nomination for Pennsylvania’s 6th Legislative District, explained on his Facebook page what happened that he didn’t get on the ballot.
He went to Harrisburg to file his nominating petitions, but discovered he had taken the wrong file with him. and with Harrisburg 5 hours away, he didn’t have time to come back and get back to Harrisburg before the deadline.
Although disappointed, he expressed his deep appreciation to all his supporters.
I don’t recall who it was, but my memory is that this same situation happened in the past. Although it wasn’t the exact circumstances, I recall somebody went to Harrisburg on the final day to file and something technical happened that petitions couldn’t be filed either.
Norwood was very professional about the issue and supporters are hopeful that he will run again in the future.
• • •
It appears the statewide races are starting to heat up as the election gets closer.
The race for U.S. Senate, particularly on the Democratic ticket, is gaining a lot of attention as candidates are looking to succeed Republican Patrick Toomey.
Apparently, according to polls, Lt. Gov. Fetterman has the lead on the Democratic ticket.
Fetterman is a favorite of many Crawford County Democrats who note he has been here a number of times. One time, he asked the party leaders what was needed and they said a new computer. He told them he would donate one — and kept his word.
Republicans also have several candidates vying for the GOP nomination as well.
• • •
Another race that, until now, hasn’t had a lot of media coverage is the race for nominations for lieutenant governor.
That, to me, is always interesting.
As you know, the lieutenant governor and governor are elected separately in Pennsylvania. Thus, voters have to guess whether the lieutenant governor will be compatible with the governor. Although voters can research the candidates, it is often difficult because it’s not known who the party will nominate for each position.
There is a movement to have a constitutional change to make the two run as a team — similar to that of president and vice president. However, at this point, that has not changed.
• • •
One other thing that I find interesting is there are only a few women on the ballot for governor, lieutenant governor or U.S. Senate.
There are only two for governor — Melissa Hart, who previously served in Congress and is on the GOP ticket. Christine Olson is on the Green Party ticket.
No females are on the Democratic ticket for lieutenant governor or U.S. Senate. On the GOP ticket, two women are running for the nomination for U.S. Senate and two are running for lieutenant governor.
I find it interesting because in the past few elections — especially for the appellate court positions — many women were on the tickets.
• • •
Kevin McGrath, Linesville council president, had to fill in for the secretary at last week’s meeting as the secretary was on vacation.
He would take note of who made motions, but was looking at his notebook and relying on his voice recognition as to who made and seconded a motion. Several times, he guessed wrong and council quickly (with a laugh) had to correct him.
• • •
Chris Seeley presented a proposal to council about an upcoming concert of the Northwestern Pennsylvania Concert Band, who will be playing in Linesville in Memorial Park.
After he made his presentation about the event and was approved, councilwoman Katie Wicker quietly asked, “Road closings?” referring to whether roads needed closed. Seeley responded, complimenting her on being a good leader and asked council for road closings to allow the band do set up and other work. Wickert and Seeley are a couple and obviously had discussed the proposal prior to the meeting.
Seeley also is a member of the borough’s planning commission.
Condolences go out this week to several politically-affiliated people.
Sympathies to former Commissioner Sherman Allen and his wife, Arvilla, on the death of her mom; to Todd Siple of the county maintenance staff, whose mother, Diane Siple, passed away last week; and to former city councilwoman Nancy Mangilo Bittner, whose twin brother died recently. I was not aware Nancy had a twin.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.