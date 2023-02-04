As the date to begin circulating nominating petitions for the May 16 primary, the names of a few more candidates are surfacing.
A third candidate has surfaced for county commissioner on the Republican ticket. Todd Siple reported he will be a candidate for one of the two nominations.
And, Aimee Spitzer has announced for county coroner.
Previously Roan Hunter announced for prothonotary.
That means there will be at least three contested races on the GOP side as incumbent commissioner Eric Henry and Scott Schell will seek the commissioner nominations as well. And Eric Costen has announced his candidacy for coroner on the GOP ticket. Incumbent Prothonotary Emmy Arnett will seek another term as well.
On the Democratic ticket, no new names have surfaced.
With nine days before the first petition can be circulated, it should prove interesting to see who else may throw in their hats.
• • •
At the city level, Glenn Tuttle reported on his Facebook page he will seek a seat on City Council. He is a Libertarian.
It’s reported that incumbents Larry McKnight and Autumn Vogel are expected to seek another term.
No Republican names have surfaced yet.
• • •
Henry posted a list of GOP candidates who “endorse” each other, which includes Schell for commissioner as well as all the other incumbents. There was nobody listed on his page for coroner.
Incumbents who are listed and are reported to be at a “meet and greet” Feb. 9 are: District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo, Sheriff Dave Powers, Arnett, Auditor Kelsey Zimmerman, Schell, Register and Recorder Beth Forbes and Henry.
Henry said the event will be one of seven scheduled.
• • •
Speaking of endorsements, the State Democratic Committee voted at its recent meeting to endorse Judge Daniel McCaffery for Supreme Court for the Democratic nomination. He is competing against Judge Deborah Kunselman. Both currently serve on the state Superior Court.
McCaffery is the son of former state Supreme Court Judge Seamus McCaffery.
Also endorsed were Timika Lane and Jill Beck for Superior Court.
Among the locals attending the state committee were Crawford County Democratic Chairwoman Lindsey Scott, Valerie Kean Staab and Chris Seeley.
Only one name has surfaced for the Republican nomination for Supreme Court, Montgomery County Court Judge Carolyn Carluccio.
• • •
When Supreme Court Chief Justice Debra Todd was officially sworn in as chief justice recently among those invited was Kean Staab, who had worked on her campaigns in the past and her daughter, Samantha, who also became a good friend of Todd’s. Samantha couldn’t attend because of work schedule, but Valerie went.
Also in attendance was Crawford County President Judge John Spataro.
• • •
I am told the memorial service for the late Ted Watts in Crawford County Court was very well done and very meaningful.
It has been a long-standing tradition to have a special service to honor attorneys after they die.
They often have included many interesting and humorous tidbits as well.
• • •
We extend condolences this week to the family of the late John Petruso, another Meadville attorney, who died recently. He was always a class act and very professional, but also very personable.
Condolences also go to former City Councilwoman Marcia Yohe, whose mother died recently as well.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
