The results from the Nov. 8 election show that the mail-in ballots once again were instrumental in deciding the winner in the statewide races.
In both the U.S. Senate and the gubernatorial races, both the Republican candidates had more in-person votes on Election Day than the Democratic candidates.
For U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman, in-person votes totaled 1,758,081 while in-person votes for Dr. Mehmet Oz were 2,241,710. However, Fetterman’s mail-in votes totaled 952,353 to Oz’s 232,710.
The gubernatorial race had similar results.
It’s easy to see how important those mail-in votes are in an election.
• • •
Various analysts talked about the Fetterman-Oz race and many noted some voters didn’t appreciate the Republican comments about Fetterman’s health after his stroke. Many people have agreed, noting there but for the grace of God go I. Many people lead successful lives and have full recovery from a stroke.
At the same time, others note that unless Fetterman is going to be an exception, probably 98 percent of the time the senators, as well as members of Congress, vote right down party lines. All Fetterman has to do is listen to the party leaders — unless he is going to be strong enough to disagree.
I guess time will tell.
To be fair, most of those votes are based on the same political views on most subjects.
• • •
Just about the time we think the political commercials and advertising is over for a while, with the recent announcement by former President Donald Trump about his campaign for president, we can expect they will start again.
We will have one break from the continuous calls about Medicare as the enrollment period ends the first week in December.
• • •
One statewide legislation that is causing some extra work for government bodies is the one concerning agenda items for which there is to be a vote.
One local council has repeatedly had to amend the agenda to include a vote on something which wasn’t scheduled ahead of time.
The legislation also requires notation of why the item wasn’t on the agenda.
At a recent council meeting, several amendments had to be made.
Asked about the reason, it was because a council member didn’t get organized soon enough to tell the secretary to put an item on the agenda. At the same meeting, another was because of a last-minute notification of a possible grant available for police equipment. The police chief added that perhaps they could be forgiven because the reasons were for grant money.
No council member objected to the amendments.
• • •
It’s interesting to see the various council and township officials as they work on the budgets for 2023.
Despite receiving lots of federal money, many are having to raise millage rates.
Meadville City Council is proposing a 2-mill tax hike while others are holding with only a 1-mill hike.
At the same time, others have a no-tax increase in their budgets.
Budget time is never easy, that is for certain.
For those who say it only applies to those who own property, that is not necessarily true.
Renters often see a rent increase at the same time as the property tax increases.
• • •
With the holiday season upon us, we probably won’t see much local political activity.
However, come January, we can expect that to change as nominating petitions will begin circulating in February.
And with so many county offices on the 2023 ballot, it is expected to get a little more active.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
