Pending any challenges to nominating petitions for the May 16 primary election, it appears there will be a number of contested races for nominations — particularly in races for Crawford Central and PENNCREST school boards.
As you know, candidates for school board may cross-file, meaning their names can be on both the Republican and Democratic tickets.
For Crawford Central, voters will choose five for a four-term term and one for a two-year term.
Fifteen candidates have filed for the five Democratic nominations and 13 of them have filed for the Republican nominations. Two chose not to seek nomination on both tickets.
For the single two-year term, there are two candidates, both of whom cross-filed.
As you may remember, candidate’s names aren’t listed in the same order on both tickets.
They are listed according to names drawn ahead of time
In PENNCREST, five of the nine seats are up for election for four-year terms and two others are up for two-year terms.
For the four-year term, 12 people have filed on the Democratic ticket and 13 on the Republican ticket.
PENNCREST also will nominate two for a two-year term. Three candidates have filed on both tickets.
• • •
While that is more candidates than usual for school board, it isn’t a record.
The record is 17 candidates for Crawford Central School Board.
Usually when there is a large number, it means there is a major issue.
That year it was whether to close the former Meadville Junior High School.
As you may remember, eventually it was closed. It now is a housing complex.
• • •
Candidates will have to campaign hard to get not only name recognition but also those committed to their election to be successful for sure.
In crowded fields, past results have favored those candidates whose names were listed either on the top or bottom of the list — unless the candidate has that dedicated support.
Many voters who aren’t really versed on the candidates and their positions won’t take the time to search the name out — but just vote for as many as permitted. At least, studies have shown that to be the case in the past.
In today’s world, that might change with the easier access to candidate’s information.
Of course, voters must be careful to research the information candidates distribute to make certain the information is correct.
I do recall years ago a candidate claimed to be studying for a doctoral degree. The opponent’s campaign manager checked it out and exposed the information to be false.
This happened just a week or so before the election.
The candidate claiming to be studying for the degree lost — by a margin of less than five votes!
• • •
At the city level, although there are candidates on the ballot, since both parties will nominate two and only two are on the ballot for each party, barring an unforeseen successful write-in campaign, they will be on the ballot come fall.
• • •
At the county level, five have filed for county commissioner on the Republican ticket. Only two will be nominated. Only one filed for the Democratic nomination.
As you know three will be elected, but voters can only vote for two.
Several years ago, when that office had two open seats, there were many more candidates on the ballot for county commissioner.
Several of those who ran that year have since retired. Another told me he is no longer interested.
• • •
A few surprises (to me) were the three names for county coroner and the four names for auditor on the Republican ticket. I previously had heard only a few of those names. Also new were the two additional names for county commissioner on the GOP tickets: Brenda Braden and Roger Schlosser that previously weren’t public.
• • •
Although there are no Democratic names for many of the county offices particularly, successful write-in campaigns could result in contested races in the fall.
Time will tell if that will happen.
With only two months before the election, it won’t be long before we know the results.
• • •
Our deepest condolences this week to the family of Rodney Gigone, retired county employee. When he retired, he was with the Voter Services Office in charge of the election machine technology.
He was always so professional and yet so personable. I previously worked with him when we were both just out of high school and then lost touch when we left that job until he started working for the county. He was extremely good with the computers and the election machines.
He was a great family man and friend to all. He will be missed for certain.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
