Crawford County voters will see only three names on the ballot for county commissioner come November after all.
Although former commissioner C. Sherman Allen won one of the Democratic nominations via a write-in campaign in the spring, he didn’t get his necessary papers filed in time, so he is not on the ballot. The rule dictates a deadline for filing papers and Allen acknowledged he wrote down the wrong date and thus, lost the chance to be on the ballot. He had written down a week later as the deadline.
But, he says he’s not giving up. He is again running a write-in campaign for the office in the fall.
At the same time, Glenn Tuttle had said he was going to circulate petitions to be on the ballot as a Libertarian candidate.
Apparently, that didn’t happen either as he was not among the candidates who filed for the nomination on the Libertarian ticket.
Thus, the only three candidates for commissioner on the ballot are incumbent Eric Henry, Scott Schell and Chris Seeley.
Voters can only vote for two — but three will be elected.
• • •
The county offices are the only ones required by law to have a majority and minority representation.
The county commissioner and auditor offices are required to have at least one member be a minority.
However, there is no law that says which party is in the minority.
• • •
There is no law at the local municipality level that both parties must be represented. Thus, cities and township can elect all members of the same party — if voters so desire.
In some smaller cities, boroughs and townships, that often happens.
With few exceptions, it hasn’t made much difference in the government of those municipalities.
• • •
A move is under way to change the date of Pennsylvania’s 2024 primary.
One senator is calling for the change because currently the scheduled date is the first day of a Jewish holiday, meaning many Jewish voters could potentially be disenfranchised from voting that day. The move is being made to change the primary election date from the fourth Tuesday in April to the third Tuesday in March.
As you may recall, the primary election is always in April — instead of May — during presidential elections.
In the past, many attempts have been made to move the primary earlier because by the time Pennsylvania has its primary, the two political parties have already selected their candidates via the earlier elections in other states.
Those states have given the nominees enough of the votes to secure their nomination in the respective parties.
Commissioners are noting that if the change is to be done, it should be done quickly to allow them to secure voting poll locations.
• • •
On the homefront, there could be some big news out of Vernon Township.
At last week’s meeting of Vernon Township supervisors, plans to hire a new police chief were put on hold.
Vernon had received five applications for the job to succeed Randy Detzel, who recently retired.
Supervisors want to explore the possibility of entering into an agreement with the city of Meadville for police coverage.
For those of us a little older than others, this is not a new idea. In the past, calls have been made for regional police coverage with Vernon and West Mead townships as well as Meadville.
Public officials in the past have never supported the idea.
It will be interesting to see what happens.
If memory serves me right, prior talks included other municipal services as well.
• • •
Talking about Vernon, it remains the sole municipality that has voted to give volunteer firefighters and emergency medical services personnel refunds on their tax bills — according to a plan set up by the township and the volunteer fire department.
I have heard no reasons why other municipalities have not supported this program, which was made possible through state legislation.
• • •
As the date nears for the Crawford County Fair, it will be fun to see which political candidates attend and mingle among the crowd.
In the past, the state department of agriculture secretary often made a stop at the largest agricultural fair east of the Mississippi.
And, candidates for the state appellate courts often take the opportunity to visit rural voters.
This year several candidates are on the ballot for the appellate courts.
Over the past several years, the Crawford County Bar Association has hosted a forum for state judicial candidates the week of the fair The forums have been well attended by the candidates, who then often change out of suits and ties, or business suits and heels to trek to the fair and greet visitors.
All have appeared to enjoy the time here.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
