Many residents across the county are now decorating their homes for Christmas.
Others still have election signs up despite the fact the election has been over for nearly a month. Some still have signs from prior elections.
It’s apparent those residents are still solid in their support for the candidates or too frustrated to take them down.
Other signs for candidates are still up in public rights of way.
Many have no issue with the private property signs, noting it is a freedom to express their opinions. That’s true.
On the other hand, it’s hard to accept the signs on public property.
To me, the same people who put up the signs on public land should be required to take them down. Candidates should make sure that happens.
• • •
This week marks the beginning of new state House and Senate offices terms.
Those who won in the November election now will be assuming new districts and new boundary lines.
It will take a little time for some people to get used to new representation.
• • •
Speaking of the state House, it is interesting to see what happens with the majority.
At last report, the Democrats had a 102-101 edge, meaning leadership would change. However, come January, three of those seats will be declared vacant — one because the winner died in October and the other two because incumbents won election to higher positions, one as lieutenant governor and one to the U.S. House seats.
That means there will be 101 Republicans and 99 Democrats — at that time.
Special elections will be held to fill the three vacant seats. Speculation is that since they were held by Democrats, it is believed Democrats would win the special elections.
But should only one of them be won by a Republican, the party makeup would be 102 Republicans and 101 Democrats. I suspect there will be lots of money and effort spent in those elections.
• • •
In the meantime, Governor-elect Josh Shapiro will have at least one appointment to make soon after he is sworn in.
He will have to appoint a new attorney general to serve out the remainder of his term, which will expire at the end of 2024.
As you remember, the attorney general is limited to two terms so Shapiro could not seek a third term.
• • •
Next year’s ballot will be full of names as all county offices (except treasurer and clerk of courts) will be on the ballot, as well as city, borough and township offices.
We have heard only a few names for county offices or city council.
In the city of Meadville, positions for Autumn Vogel and Larry McKnight will be up. You may remember they ran as a team four years ago.
Council’s majority now is 4-1 with Jim Roha as the lone Republican.
To date, no names have been mentioned as possible candidates for city council and only a few have been circulating for county offices.
I’m certain come January there will be names circulating.
Incumbent Commissioner Eric Henry is seeking re-election and Coroner Scott Schell has indicated he will seek election as county commissioner. Both are Republicans. Reportedly, Auditor Chris Seeley will seek a Democratic nomination for commissioner.
I’m told there a “quite a few” candidates for county coroner, but I’ve only heard one name so far — Eric Coston.
Will unsuccessful candidates from prior elections return for another shot? Time will tell.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
