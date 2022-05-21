Many people believed that, come the end of May, voters would know who would be on the fall ballot.
However, that may not be true yet — particularly in the race for the nominees for U.S. Senate to succeed retiring Patrick Toomey.
As of Thursday, the race was too close to call with an edge of only 1,149 votes at 3 p.m. That means there will be an automatic recount — according to state law — for that position. Dr. Mehmet Oz was leading David McCormick for the Republican nomination.
The winner will face Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, who easily won the Democratic nomination.
Crawford County Republicans gave McCormick the edge with a vote of 3,534 to 3,281.
However, as you know, not all the votes have been counted (as of Thursday) for Crawford County or across the state as counts continue for the mail-in votes.
The mail-in votes are important as more than one race has been won after those votes were tallied.
In the meantime, you can be certain it’s going to be a long, hot summer on the political trail as both parties try to convince voters their candidate is the better one.
Republicans want to keep the U.S. Senate seat while Democrats naturally want to win as well.
Republicans actually hold the majority now — but only narrowly by party affiliation — with 50 senators to 48 for Democrats and two independents, Bernie Sanders of Vermont and Angus King Jr. of Maine. However, Sanders and King caucus with the Democrats, making it a 50-50 split. Vice President Kamala Harris casts tie-breaking votes, which gives Democrats control of the Senate.
In Pennsylvania, the Democrats once had a voter registration edge of more than 1 million voters over Republicans, but that number now is slightly more than 500,000. Even with the edge though, Toomey was successful when he ran for the statewide office.
Voter turnout should be good come November with a hotly contested race for governor as well as both parties want to succeed Gov. Tom Wolf, a Democrat who can’t run again.
It appears the two candidates will be Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano. Some Republican candidates had pulled out during the last week of the election and encouraged voters to support other candidates.
Apparently that wasn’t enough to change the outcome. One issue they faced was that many people had already cast their votes via the mail-in ballots.
In the meantime, Crawford County candidates are already lining up for the 2023 election.
Roan Hunter, who lost in his bid last year for the county clerk of courts, had posted on Facebook that he will be back next year. However, he didn’t say what position he will seek.
He will have many choices as all but the clerk of courts and county treasurer will be up for bid.
It could prove to be very active as more people get involved.
Next year also will see two incumbents on Meadville City Council up for re-election (if they choose to seek re-election.) They are Autumn Vogel and Larry McKnight, both Democrats. Will Republicans put up somebody next year?
Although many people want an “open” primary in Pennsylvania, it is an interesting proposal. I know Pennsylvania is one of only a handful with a closed primary. There is a reason for that. A man from Sadsbury Township called for a primary election — the first in the nation — when he felt too many decisions were being made behind closed doors.
His theory was the members of the party should decide who their nominee should be — not a group of men in a closed meeting.
Thus, the primary system was born.
Now, many voters who are independent feel they should be allowed to choose. I understand their frustration.
However, using football as an example, if you were a Pittsburgh owner, would you want Cleveland fans (or any other team fan) choosing who can play on that team? The theory is that in a hotly contested race, by allowing others to make the decision who the players will be could very well give a great advantage to your opponent.
Many people who want to support a candidate — but are Independent or of another party — will simply register for that party during the 30 days leading up to the primary.
One perfect example was Gov. Tom Ridge’s dad (who I have cited a lot in the past). He was a staunch Democrat and changed parties when Ridge was on the ballot. As soon as the election was over, he quickly changed back.
Others have often said that if it is going to be only Republicans and Democrats allowed to vote, they should be the ones who pay for the election costs.
That could get very costly, but I understand that logic, too. It’s never an easy answer. I guess I’m just from the “old school.” I believe if you want to choose a team candidate, you should be a member of the team — even if its only for a month or so!.
As they say, “all’s fair in war and politics” and, sometimes, it seems like politics is a war.
I’m always optimistic that although it can get ugly sometimes, our political system is still the best.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
