As the date for filing nominating petitions for the May primary nears, it appears there could be a number of contested races at both the city level and for Crawford Central and PENNCREST school districts.
There are at least six candidates for city council: Three Democrats, two Republicans and one Libertarian. Of course, there may be more before the deadline.
Democrat candidates so far are: incumbents Larry McKnight and Autumn Vogel. Diana Dederick also is vying for one of the two Democratic nominations. On the Republican ticket so far are Marcy Kantz, who ran an unsuccessful write-in campaign two years ago for mayor; and Bill Lawrence.
The key question come fall is whether the Democrats will retain the majority. Currently, the Democrats have a 4-1 majority with Jim Roha being the lone GOP member.
Lately, many of the votes have been along party lines with a 4-1 vote.
• • •
Currently, information provided to me shows only two Democrats so far are listed as candidates for nomination for the county offices.
As you may remember, the commissioners’ office and the auditors’ office must have a minority representation. Chris Seeley is the only candidate for commissioner on the Democratic ticket and Darien Pfaff is the sole candidate for auditor.
However, that is information provided by the county Democratic Chairman Lindsey Scott, who said there may be others she is not aware of, but those are who she knows.
Nobody else has heard of any others either.
• • •
In the meantime, six names have surfaced for Crawford Central School Board. Names I have are all Democrats, but as you know, school board candidates can cross file, so they possibly could be on both tickets.
Candidates circulating petitions are: Bonnie Murphy, Melissa Burnett, Robert Conley, Benjamin Bargar, Lisa Whitenack and Shana Hodgson.
Seeking nominations for PENNNCREST School Board are: Nerissa Galt, Eli Shelton and Tiffany Donor, all Democrats; and Brian Custard, Republican. David McWright also has announced on Facebook his candidacy, but didn’t mention which party he is registered.
More names may surface as well.
• • •
The county election board will hold “casting” of the ballots after all the petitions have been filed.
Casting of ballots means where there are more than one name for an office, candidates draw numbers (usually on a white ball) to determine what number they will be on the ballot.
Traditionally, candidates listed first has an advantage and studies have shown first place usually had a 10 percent advantage.
Sometimes, luck could have an effect on a final outcome.
One quirk with the school board candidates who cross file is they could be No. 1 on one party ballot and the last name on the other party — or someplace in between.
Serious voters will study the candidate’s credentials and stances on issues and vote accordingly.
However, others will simply check off at random.
I guess it comes down to which candidate gets his/her message out and which one gets their supporters to the polls on election day.
By the way, the excuse that they have no transportation to the polls is just an excuse.
Traditionally, both the Republicans and Democrats will provide free rides to the polls.
All one needs to do is ask.
Of course, they also could vote via a mail-in ballot as the courts have not ruled they are illegal.
• • •
Crawford County Commissioners spent one weekend painting — the commissioner office space. Some wives joined them as did some staff.
The office hasn’t been painted in some years.
As you may recall, the commissioners used to hold meetings in the office on the first floor but moved to the assembly room when more people started showing up for the meetings.
Many decades ago, commissioners met in the small “jury room” on the third floor, which held a very limited number of people from the public.
When the late Gene Rumsey was elected commissioner, he proposed the first-floor room be renovated and others agreed. Two long tables were put there: One where commissioners and staff sat, and the other, where those addressing the board sat. Also added were drapes, carpeting and new chairs. Chairs lined the walls too for the public to sit.
Many of the furnishings remain in place today.
• • •
Talking about candidates, Vernon Township Supervisor Gary Wagner announced at Thursday’s meeting he is seeking re-election.
His colleague Greg Smith had his nominating petition with him for re-election as well.
Reports are John Fuller, former fire chief at Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department, also is running.
• • •
Condolences go out this week to state Rep. Brad Roae, whose father died recently; the family of Milo Gevin, husband of Margaret Gevin, former county courthouse employee; and to Gene Bocan of Conneautville, whose sister, Dr. Carol Bocan, who also died recently. Bocan was very active with the Republican Party, serving as a committeewoman and on Conneaut School Board for 24 years. She also ran for county commissioner years ago, but was not successful in that bid.
All will be missed.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
