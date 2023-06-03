It appears that there will be a contested race for Crawford County Commissioner in the November election after all.
Prior to the primary election, there was only one name on the Democratic ballot, meaning it appeared that the two Republican nominees and the sole Democratic candidate on the ballot would move on to the fall election and probably win the three positions.
However, based on the county’s election results (although unofficial at this point) that are posted on the county website, former commissioner C. Sherman Allen appears to have received enough write-in votes to be on the Democratic ballot as well. As you may remember, it takes the same number of write-ins as the number required for nominating petitions to be included on the ballot.
In the case of county offices, that is 100.
Allen has received 161 write-in votes plus another 23 under the name of C. Sherman Allen. Although the two write-in names are different, there is precedent that if the election board can “determine the intent of the voter,” those votes would count as well. There are a number of other names that aren’t spelled correctly that could be determined to be for Allen as well.
At any rate, voters now will vote for two of the four candidates on the ballot in November and three will get elected: either Chris Seeley and Allen on the Democratic side; and Eric Henry and Scott Schell on the GOP side.
For the record, Todd Siple received 96 write-ins, plus numerous others that could be counted as Siple. However, only one position was open and since Allen had more than Siple, it will be Allen joining Seeley.
• • •
In the meantime, Democrat write-in votes also showed numerous votes for Republican candidates, meaning those successful candidates will be on both ballots.
They includes: Eric Coston, coroner, and Emmy Arnett, prothonotary.
Others who had write-ins, but the board would have to determine whether some misspelled names would count toward the 100 votes needed are: Paula DiGiacomo, district attorney; Dave Powers, sheriff; and Beth Forbes, register and recorder.
For the latter three, if they don’t reach the required 100 votes, there would be no Democrats listed for those positions.
• • •
As county election boards prepare for the fall election, there is a bill being introduced in the state Legislature that would allow a change in mail-in ballots.
One proposed legislation would allow those who mail in their ballots early and change their mind about who to vote for, there would be provisions for them to do so.
It will be interesting to see how that ends.
• • •
As June 30 approaches, it also will be interesting to see if the new governor, Josh Shapiro, gets his first budget approved by the deadline.
If you recall, former Gov. Tom Wolf had trouble getting most of his budgets passed by the state mandated deadline.
• • •
Former state auditor general Eugene DePasquale has announced he will seek election in 2024 to the position of state attorney general.
And, Doug Mastriano, who previously said he was considering a run in 2024 for U.S. senator, has now said he won’t and will stay in the state Senate.
The question now will be what Republican might chose to run for the U.S. Senate to challenge incumbent Robert Casey Jr.
It’s a sure bet that race may become crowded.
• • •
U.S. Sen. John Fetterman has returned to work after taking time for inpatient treatment for depression.
With his return came his favorite clothes — hoodies and shorts.
At the same time, however, he has found a way to follow the rule that senators cannot be on the Senate floor unless they are wearing suits.
He votes by standing in the doorway.
He does wear suits to committee rules.
In today’s laid-back society, it’s easy to see why the stricter dress code is being relaxed and accepted.
All one has to do today is check out the many businesses in the area or the schools to see how relaxed they have become.
• • •
While many might not recognize the name of Martha Leri, those who live in the First Ward, Second District of Meadville may recognize the face of Leri.
She was the minority inspector of that voting precinct for decades and was the person who registered votes.
She died recently at the age of 92, but had been minority inspector there for decades and was very good at her job.
As minority inspector, she also had to take one copy of all the election results home with her (the other copy went to the courthouse).
Those records had to be kept for two years. They were sealed in a large manila envelope. To my knowledge in the years i covered politics, nobody ever had to go to any precinct and match those records with the county ones.
She will be missed for sure.
• • •
Election board members are not to be involved in any political campaigns so there is no appearance of any favoritism to any candidates.
Although I’m sure none was shown on Election Day, unfortunately many of the local election board members either participated in campaigns or had signs in their yards to support a candidate.
Whether that made any difference is not known, but I did hear some concerns about it on the county level particularly.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
