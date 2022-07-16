Last week’s presentation by Meadville Community Theatre’s “Inherit the Wind” brought back some memories for those familiar with the former Courtroom Number 1 at the former Crawford County Courthouse.
Prior to the opening, it was noted the setting was in a courtroom in the south in the summer. It was noted the condition of the room mirrored that — meaning it was hot, as there was no air conditioning.
One retired county employee said to me as she passed that it really was a reminder of what court was like in Crawford County not all that long ago. The courtroom had no air conditioning.
However, seating was a little more comfortable as the old pews had been removed. Comfortable folding chairs were brought in for spectator seating.
The courtroom is part of the renovations going on at the county.
One more thing was missing, too. All the portraits of past judges no longer line the walls of the courtroom, making it appear bare to those familiar with the previous courtroom. I can recall the many times the late Judge P. Richard Thomas would give the history of each of the judges whose portraits were seen on the wall.
The portraits have not yet been placed at the new judicial center, according to Judge John Spataro, who had a role in the play. He played the judge.
Two county employees, Joe Galbo, chief assessor; and Chris Seeley, county auditor; had leading roles as the prosecutor and defense attorney. Two commissioners, Eric Henry and Francis Weiderspahn, were listed as members of the jury pool, but were not seen Saturday night, so I presume they were part of the “pool” on Sunday.
At any rate, the cast did a good job — despite the heat.
• • •
A recent Vernon Township meeting of the board of supervisors also was a little different for me as I had not been to one for some time.
It was a little different not seeing the late R. Charles Thomas in the seat for the solicitor. He was solicitor for 40 years prior to his death. Jeff Millin now is the township attorney, but isn’t sitting in the same seat. However, he is a good municipal authority, as he has been solicitor for a number of municipalities, including Conneaut Lake and Linesville, and knows the municipal law well.
Millin was accompanied to the Linesville Borough Council meeting last week by his daughter, who now is an attorney and is accompanying him in case he can’t attend a meeting some night. She will then have the background information should she need to fill in for him. As she went to take her seat, a council member said she could sit beside her father — who was on the opposite side of the room. She joked that he could sit with her. He promised to take her for ice cream after the meeting.
• • •
The Crawford County Borough’s Association holds quarterly meetings and councils alternate as hosts.
Linesville Borough secretary Amanda Harper recently asked how many council members were planning to attend so she could make reservations.
“What are they having to eat?” one member joked.
Told the menu, the council member agreed to attend. The menu is ham and scalloped potatoes and other specialties.
The borough secretary gave a report (as had been requested before given approval to attend) at the end of the meeting about what she learned when she went to a state borough’s association meeting. She went through the schedule, day by day, giving a detailed description of activities, who spoke and what topic. By now, council wanted to adjourn and go home.
Michael Chance, a council member, added, “It was very informative, and I learned a lot.” Council member Katie Wickert added, “I won an award.” (She received it for her various programs she has been involved with as a council member.
Wickert was one of the leading proponents to have the zoning officer position become a paid one rather than volunteer. The officer is required to inspect properties and make sure they meet the codes for health and safety. She was an advocate for signing a contract with the city of Meadville to do that work.
However, since she recently was named assistant city manager, she had to resign from the committee because of a potential “conflict of interest.”
• • •
And as the campaign season gets into full swing, it will be fun to see who gets involved in political campaigns.
It is always a good indicator about who may become candidates next year when many other positions will be on the ballot. Among them will be the varied county offices.
I guess voters can watch and see who may be marching in parades, attending fundraising dinners or attending meetings of various government offices — such as county commissioner.
It often is one of the first clues as to who may be interested enough to learn what issues they could face should they choose to run — and get elected.
Those elected in 2023 would take office in 2024.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
