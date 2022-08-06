A new bill introduced by Democrats in Congress could limit how long a U.S. Supreme Court justice could serve.
Of course, it has to get passed by both the House and Senate and signed by the president before it would become law.
The legislation would set a term limit on the justice to serve a maximum of 18 years. As you know, justices currently serve for a lifetime after being confirmed. There is no mandatory age limit for retirement.
The bill also would allow a nominee for the court to be seated if no action is taken by the Senate to confirm the nominee within 120 days after being nominated by the president.
In 2020, Justice Stephen Breyer is quoted as saying 18 years would be long enough. He is quoted as saying that if the term were not long enough those serving would be thinking about their next job instead of concentrating on the issue before them.
It will be an interesting piece of legislation to watch — although reports are it would not be retroactive, meaning it would not affect current justices. Of course, that could change too!
The legislation brings to mind whether Congress would also consider term limits for House or Senate members. House members currently serve two-year terms and then run again, if so desired. One former Speaker of the House, John McCormack, served 42 years before retiring. Current House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has served since 1987.
Many will argue that both the House and Senate have term limits: The voting booth. While that is true, the reality often is that an incumbent has a major advantage with name recognition, etc.
An argument against term limits is to consider whether one is doing a good job should one have to quit. The comparison is made to what would happen to workers outside the political circle. Should a good worker have to leave after a certain time just because they have been there a long time? Interesting questions for certain.
Reality in the past with regard to political incumbents is it often takes a major issue (like pay raises) to get people riled up enough to vote the incumbent out.
Speaking of McCormack, he was once second in line to be president. It was after John F. Kennedy was assassinated and Lyndon B. Johnson assumed the presidency, leaving the vice president slot vacant.
Many people then became more aware of how the system works as his name became more well known. I recall how the Secret Service had to locate him to provide protection as he now was to be protected by them. He was second until the next year when Hubert Humphrey was appointed vice president.
Some candidates running for statewide office made stops in Crawford County this past week. Doug Mastriano, Republican nominee for governor, made an appearance at the Cochranton Fair, accompanied by his wife. He addressed a group of supporters, but declined any interviews with the press.
U.S. Senate candidate Mehmet Oz stopped briefly at Cracker Barrel Wednesday afternoon, but no advance notice was given to the media.
Vernon Township Supervisor Dave Stone, at last month’s meeting, asked people to call state officials and protest the real estate tax. The remarks came shortly after Crawford Central School District’s vote for the 2022-23 budget. Stone said the procedure for figuring assessment for taxes is convoluted and complex, making it hard to understand.
He asked people to contact state representative and senators and ask for a change in how the schools are funded.
For the record, real estate taxes are based on an assessment of the value of a home In Crawford County, the last “real” assessment was in the late 1960s.
A “table top” re-assessment was done in the 1980s when commissioners took the exiting assessment and multiplied it by (I think) 2.7 percent to get the new assessed value. That is what the taxes are based on. Although many people have called for a countywide reassessment but the cost is high and the anticipated results would not necessarily raise any more revenue.
It will be fun to check on the cost of energy consumption at the courthouse next spring to see what — if any — savings were realized with the new windows.
Of course, the results would have to be on how much gas or electric was used — not necessarily the cost of the utilities.
However, the expectations are there will be savings just in how much is being used because of the waste over the years.
Although commissioners wanted to replace the windows for decades, the cost was prohibitive. As you know, the cost now is being paid through the COVID-19 funds given to the county.
Condolences go out to Vernon Township Supervisor Dave Stone, whose wife, Cindy, died recently.
She was very active in the community and will be missed. She was a neat lady!
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
