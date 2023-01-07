This year already has made history at the federal and state levels with the elections of leaders in the state House and in the U.S. House of Representatives.
As of this writing, the U.S. House had still not elected its speaker as U.S. Rep. Kevin McCarthy’s nomination had not yet succeeded after 11 attempts.
McCarthy formerly was minority leader when the Democrats had the majority. He previously was majority leader as well.
And, although the old adage “to the victor goes the spoils” means whichever party won got the leadership roles, that apparently no longer is the case as the possibility exists that the Democrats could choose the Speaker of the House.
In addition to overseeing the House, the speaker, as you may remember, is the third in line for the presidency should something unforeseeable happen to the president and vice president.
According to reports, this isn’t the first time it took more than a few ballots to elect a speaker. In 1923 (100 years ago), it took nine ballots. And, in 1856, it took 133 ballots!
• • •
Many people believe the House members — be it Republican or Democrat — should support their own party nominee regardless of personal differences.
Some compare it to a football team, noting that if you are a Steeler, you don’t deliberately do things to hurt your team image — unless something illegal or unethical were occurring.
At any rate, it will be interesting and hopefully by the time you read this column, the House will move on.
• • •
One interesting thing (to me) is whether the new House members can be voting since, according to reports, they can’t be sworn in until after the speaker is elected.
Another interesting thing is whether any of them can be paid and whether their benefits would be in effect.
In the grand scheme of things, I guess that’s irrelevant.
• • •
In Pennsylvania, the House elected a Democrat even though the Republicans currently have a majority. The new leader has said he will be an independent and not caucus with either party.
Considering three House seats are now vacant — and all were previously held by Democrats — this scenario may be easier to understand.
With predictions that all three will be filled by Democrats when the special elections are held, it would make sense to go with this scenario rather then delay work on legislation.
Things are not boring, that’s for sure.
• • •
An interesting name popped up when discussion was held regarding other names for the U.S. Speaker of the House. One was U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry.
Of course, it is not Crawford County’s retired coroner Pat McHenry.
McHenry, who claims he doesn’t like politics, remains active despite his retiring.
• • •
At the town hall meeting concerning the Meadville Fire Department having its own ambulance, one suggestion was to explore regional operations with West Mead and/or Vernon townships.
That prompted one response that the trio couldn’t come to a resolution about maintaining Smock Bridge and questioned whether that scenario could even be considered.
• • •
While state and federal politics are making lots of noise, the local political scene remains rather quiet.
The date to begin circulating nominating petitions for the May primary is Feb. 14, so people soon will learn who is throwing their hat into the race for city council as well as most of the county offices.
• • •
We extend our condolences to the family of the late Marian VanBuren, who died recently.
Marian was a familiar face at all the Republican events as she was very active in the party all her life. She was one of the party’s most loyal and dedicated workers.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
