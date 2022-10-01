Greenwood Township has two special events coming up — both set to honor long-time residents.
The first is Monday at 5:30 p.m. and is a ceremony to rename the municipal building. It will now be known as the Cecil Stevenson Municipal Building.
Supervisors voted to name the building in honor of the late Cecil Stevenson, who was a supervisor for many years. It is named to recognize and honor his long-time service and dedication to the township and the community.
The family has a history of public service. His son, Doug, recently retired as a supervisor as he is moving out of state. Cecil’s daughter, Jody Sperry, served many years as a member of Conneaut School Board, including serving as president. Cecil’s wife, Joyce, retired from serving many years with her husband as a member of the Greenwood Election Board.
The second event is to honor the late John W. Marin.
The Geneva Road Bridge is being renamed the John W. Marin Bridge, as approved by Gov. Tom Wolf.
The change is to honor Marin, who was a long-time Pennsylvania State Police trooper and was requested by the community.
The ceremony will be Oct. 7 at 11 a.m. at the bridge.
• • •
While many ads are promoting the candidacies for Democrat Josh Shapiro and Republican Doug Mastriano, not much word is heard about their running mates.
Both of the running mates currently serve in the state House of Representatives.
Austin Davis is on the ticket with Shapiro and Carrie DelRosso is the Republican nominee. According to Ballotpedia, Davis is also on the ballot to be re-elected to his House seat. Should he win both, he would have to choose which one to accept.
As you know, the lieutenant governor nominees are elected separately from the governor. That could prove sticky should the two nominated not share the same philosophical ideals.
However, that could change in 2023.
A constitutional amendment will be on the ballot to change the process to allow the pair to run as a team in the primary as well as the fall.
• • •
As the day of election draws closer, so do the polls for the U.S. Senate race between Democrat John Fetterman and Republican Mehmet Oz.
As you know, this race could — and I say could as there are several other states with what is deemed close — determine who controls the Senate as well.
The winner of Pennsylvania’s race will succeed retiring Republican Patrick Toomey, who chose not to seek re-election.
Every state elects two senators — no matter what the size of the state. Currently, Pennsylvania has a Republican and a Democrat.
In the past, some people have thought the state should have one from each party. However, that would not be fair to the independents or other minority parties.
Some also have suggested there should be one man and one woman.
Again, that would not be permitted under the constitution. Nor would it be fair to all candidates.
The belief is candidates should be elected statewide and not based on party affiliation or gender.
• • •
Next year will be a busy one for county voters. Not only will they be electing county offices, but there will also be a number of constitutional amendments on the ballot.
They include a change in how Pennsylvanians elected statewide judges.
Currently, statewide judges are elected across the state. The proposed amendment would form regions and judges would be elected according to the regions. This has long been discussed because many believe Allegheny County and Philadelphia have dominated the appellate courts.
Should the amendment pass, it would eliminate that issue.
• • •
In the political world there seem to always be possible changes as people view ideas to make the system fairer to all citizens.
In the meantime, those wanting to vote in the Nov. 8 election should be certain they are registered.
Unlike the primary, anyone over 18 can vote no matter what party — or non-party a person is registered.
Those planning to vote absentee or by mail-in ballot also should make sure they get the ballot by the deadline.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
