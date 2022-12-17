A familiar name popped up in political news this past week as Mark Campbell was named to serve on Gov. Josh Shapiro’s Advisory Committee for Economic Development.
Campbell, who is an Allegheny College graduate, served as chief of staff for Tom Ridge when he was a congressman and then as chief of staff for Ridge when he became governor. He currently is a partner with the Ridge Policy Group.
Campbell was always very cooperative and responsive when he was with Ridge in both positions as well as Gov. Mark Schweiker. He is well versed in the political world.
• • •
U.S. Rep. Glenn Thompson, who previously served a portion of Crawford County, has been named chairman of the U.S. House Agriculture Committee, the first chairman from Pennsylvania in decades. Thompson vows to deliver solutions for the agricultural industry in the upcoming Farm Bill.
That should be good news for Crawford County and Pennsylvania, both of which have a strong agricultural industry.
• • •
As 2023 draws closer, we are starting to hear potential names for candidates for county office next year.
One is Roan Hunter, who was unsuccessful in his first bid for public office when he ran for clerk of courts in 2021.
However, that has not been confirmed, nor has what office he might seek.
• • •
On the national front, some people are already looking toward 2024 when the office now held by U.S. Sen. Bob Casey will be on the ballot.
It is uncertain whether Casey will seek re-election, but he is always a very popular candidate.
One person said to be eyeing the Senate seat is Stacy Garrity, state treasurer. If you recall, Casey once held the office of state treasurer as well.
Since the office of state treasurer, attorney general and auditor general have term limits, it is not surprising to hear office holders in those positions ran for higher office.
Gov.-elect Shapiro is a good example as he was serving as attorney general before being elected governor in November.
Another person said to be considering another run for U.S. Senate is David McCormick, who lost the primary nomination last year to Dr. Mehmet Oz.
• • •
A familiar face will return to the Crawford County courtroom as Wayne Ferraro is returning as a part-time tipstaff.
Ferraro previously served as tipstaff and then went to the Crawford County Correctional Facility as a correctional officer. He retired recently, but had chosen to work a few days a month at the judicial center.
That is not surprising as a number of county employees have retired over the years, only to return on a part-time basis in another office.
One positive factor in that scenario is the employee usually knows the county’s computer system and other aspects of county government.
• • •
Linesville Borough Council continues to work on improvements to its water and storm sewer systems.
As the borough’s engineer was discussing what various paperwork is needed for another grant, he stopped and said solicitor Jeff Millin “definitely knows more than I do.” To which, Millin replied, “I am not so sure I do.”
The paperwork for all federal grants is complex and the borough’s engineer is well versed in what all is needed and has been successful in helping Linesville receive grants for the various projects.
• • •
On a positive holiday note, Paula Heaney, wife of Linesville Councilman Mike Heaney, expressed appreciation for all the borough residents who decorated their homes for the tractor parades as well as the holidays.
“It was nice to see all the houses decorated,” she added.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
