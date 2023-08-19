With the opening of the Crawford County Fair, people soon might see all the political interest gaining strength as the November election draws near.
It’s always interesting to those who enjoy watching politics to see the many different faces working at the two political booths.
There have been many changes over the years. Some had to quit working at the booth because they got elected to be a judge — which means they can no longer be involved in politics.
Some we can name quickly are Anthony Vardaro, John Spataro, Mark Stevens and Francis Schultz.
They were all very active in politics. All except Schultz were, at one point, the solicitor for the county before being elected judge.
Vardaro was once chairman of the county Democratic Committee and Stevens was a vice chairman for the county Republicans. Of course, Schultz was elected district attorney so he was never county solicitor.
Others have quit working at the booth for personal reasons or because they are no longer elected officials and chose to quit politics.
It is fun to see the decorations at each booth.
In the past, there was not a lot of political signs for school board candidates at the booths, but it will be interesting to see if that changes this year.
The PENNCREST School Board race has drawn a lot of attention.
• • •
A little tidbit I think of every time I type Every time I type PENNCREST — all caps. It was determined to make it all caps when the schools merged. The first four letters represent Pennsylvania and then its: Cambridge (Springs), Randolph East Mead, Saegertown and Townville.
Former Superintendent Bill Pettigrew lamented once that it might have been a mistake having it all caps as it really draws attention to the school district when there is any controversery.
He laughed though noting it was nice when there was positive news!
• • •
It appears the race for Meadville City Council also may be a very intense one as campaign signs are already appearing and the candidates are attending various functions — including parades throughout the county.
Although one might wonder why city council members are in parades outside the county, there is a simple answer.
Even though the residents of a town where a parade is being held or a fair or a carnival, those residents have friends who have friends, etc.
Many people like to know that people running for office care enough to get involved in community activities — even if it’s only marching in a parade or attending an event.
For many, it shows they care about people.
• • •
The Crawford County Democratic Committee has scheduled a fall luncheon for Sept. 23 at noon at the Italian Civic Club.
The committee previously held a fall dinner, but if memory serves me right, I believe they have changed that to luncheons now.
At any rate, it is a time for party members to join together and meet candidates and gather momentum for the fall election.
• • •
Talking about gathering together, as the presidential campaigns are already starting, the two parties have announced the dates for their national convention to nominate their candidates.
The GOP will be July 15-18, 2024, in Milwaukee.
The Democratic convention will be in Chicago from Aug. 19-22, 2024.
Of course, it often is a formality since all the states will have had primary elections by then, meaning they will know who the candidate who has enough votes to secure the nomination.
The date the party conventions are held is interesting. Since 1956, the party with the incumbent president holds its convention second — after the other party.
Prior to 1956, every year except one (1888) the Democrats always went first.
That’s a little bit of history trivia which means nothing — except now you know how conventions are scheduled.
• • •
We send condolences to U.S. Sen. Bob Casey Jr. this week with the death of his mother, Ellen.
Reports were that President Joe Biden was to personally pay his respects to the family.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
