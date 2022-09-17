With the general election only seven weeks away, we can expect to see or hear a lot more campaigning on behalf of candidates on the ballot.
As you may recall, voters will choose between candidates for the state House of Representatives and Senate, but also Congress, U.S. Senate, governor and lieutenant governor.
Many voters who might not cast ballots in every election may be surprised to learn they can no longer vote a straight party ticket.
Of course, they can vote for all the candidates in what party or another. But they must be marked individually.
Past statistics show usually about 10 percent of the vote was along a party line.
• • •
A tidbit that only political junkies like me may find interesting is the pay that local elected officials receive for their service.
Borough council members receive no pay. That doesn’t include third-class cities such as Meadville. Meadville members get a monthly stipend and, last I knew, also got paid health insurance.
However, township supervisors are paid for their service and often get paid health benefits.
I’m sure the difference has something to do with state laws, but I find it interesting that the state must think the township officials deserve pay and borough officials don’t.
To me, both mostly are responsible for the same type of decisions.
• • •
As we gear up for the November election, others are starting to gear up for the spring primary when most of the county offices will be on the ballot.
We know there will be several positions where the incumbent is retiring so there will be an opportunity for people interested in serving to be on the ballot without facing an incumbent.
For example, the county auditor’s office will have at least one vacancy as Kathie Roae is retiring. I believe Kelsey Zimmerman, who was appointed to fill the vacancy created with the retirement of Diana Perry, will also be on the ballot as well. Their colleague, Chris Seeley, is reportedly going to run for county commissioner. So far, his name is the only one I have heard on the Democratic ticket. Incumbents Democrat Chris Soff and Republican Francis Weiderspahn are retiring. The only Republican names I have heard are incumbent Eric Henry and Crawford County Coroner Scott Schell.
Should Schell be on the ticket for commissioner, that means others may run for county coroner.
If that is the case, Seeley and Schell could run for their current seats and the new positions, but that is not likely to happen. Past attempts at that have backfired locally.
Should somebody do that and win both offices, he or she would have to choose which one to accept. The other then would be vacant and an appointment made.
Most people don’t like the idea of somebody running for two offices at the same time.
Several years ago when there were vacancies for commissioner, there was a slew of candidates. I have spoken with several who now say they are no longer interested in being a county commissioner.
• • •
In the meantime, it will be interesting to see if anybody challenges District Attorney Paula DiGiacomo, who advanced from first assistant to DA when Francis Schultz took his position as judge.
• • •
Local council members are often attending meetings after having worked all day.
In Linesville, council has a work session at 6 p.m. just prior to their 7 p.m. meeting.
At last week’s council, President Kevin McGrath noted he hadn’t had dinner yet. Katie Wickert opened a bag of snacks and had a soft drink, noting that was her dinner.
Because the issues are discussed in length at the work session, there often isn’t much discussion at the meeting. That means that often motions for approval are done quickly. That happens quickly at Linesville, particularly for routine things such as approval of minutes and payments of bills.
They often joke about whose turn it is to quickly make and second motions.
At the same time, council thoroughly discusses issues when more information is needed before a vote.
• • •
After Raccoon Refuse closed its doors, public works director McGrath and others picked up trash until a new vendor could be found.
At the same time, council worked with a company to assist until the new contract was awarded. McGrath rode with the garbage truck to acquaint the driver with the places for pickup.
At last week’s meeting when the new contract was awarded (only one company had bid on it, so it was apparent who was going to be chosen), McGrath joked that they needed to put a cushion on the seat in the truck.
The owner of the company laughed that nobody is supposed to be sitting in that seat, but are supposed to be on the back of the truck.
• • •
Linesville council is very accommodating to the public when votes are going to be taken on specific items.
Council often amends the order of the agenda so people don’t have to sit through a complete meeting.
For example, at last week’s meeting, the agenda was amended for two votes.
The first was the refuse contract. About 10 borough residents were there and voiced their opinions and questions to council and the new company’s owner. Rather than have them waiting while many other routine items were acted upon, council moved that vote to the start of the meeting. The meeting room is relatively small so 10 residents resulted in “standing room only.”
Once the contract was awarded, all 10 left.
An owner of a business was there to ask to have the street by her business closed for a concert tonight (Saturday). Two bands will play, one from 5 to 6 p.m. and the second, from 7 to 9 p.m.
Recognizing that item, too, was way down on the agenda, McGrath asked to have that moved up and it was granted. Council then approved the request and the business owner left.
That meant only one member from the public was left. It was Paula Heaney, who is the wife of councilman Mike Heaney.
Paula attends most meetings and reports on community events in which she is involved.
If you recall, it was she and her husband who started the tractor parade several years ago.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
