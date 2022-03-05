With slightly more than two months to go until the scheduled spring primary, the importance of the appellate courts — including the U.S. Supreme Court — is becoming more and more evident as parties are appealing rulings regarding the upcoming election.
Two examples of that are being heard right now in cases involving the upcoming election.
The first involves the mandated redistricting maps. The second involves the mail-in ballots.
• • •
Although the state Supreme Court ruled on a redistricting map, that ruling has been appealed to the nation’s highest court — the U.S. Supreme Court..
Whether the court will hear that case is not known. However, it is known that the court heard at least one other state appeal, so it might do the same for Pennsylvania.
In the meantime, prospective candidates are somewhat hampered because of the unknown final boundaries.
• • •
The map that was approved does include changes in the state’s 6th District House seat, now held by Brad Roae. The changes include expanding that district further into western Crawford County, which in turn, moves the 17th District seat, currently held by Parke Wentling.
As you know, those seeking an office must live within the boundaries of the office being sought. In this case, although Wentling represents much of the western portion of the county, the district also goes into Mercer County, including Greenville, where he and his wife reside.
Thus, both Roae and Wentling still reside within the boundaries of the proposed districts.
• • •
In the meantime, rulings about the mail-in ballots also have been affected recently.
A court ruling that the mail-in ballots are unconstitutional has been appealed and the state Supreme Court will hear oral arguments on it March 8.
However, the Supreme Court also ruled that the mail-in ballots will be allowed pending further rulings.
As I understand it, that will mean those ballots will still be permitted for the primary election, but that could change for the fall election — if the court rules they are indeed unconstitutional.
As you may recall, it was state legislation which expanded the mail-in ballot procedure.
That method of voting has become quite popular and, based on recent elections, were the difference between who won the election.
If the court rules they are unconstitutional, it would take a constitutional amendment to change the procedure.
And while the people are waiting for court rulings, prospective candidates must scramble to plan campaigns — particularly whether to encourage mail-in voting.
• • •
It’s not only the candidates and the political parties who will be scrambling to get things done in time.
Each county board of elections must get ballots prepared and election machines set up.
That means the ballots and machines must have the correct district listed.
Thus, county election office workers are in a waiting pattern. Of course, they could have two sets of ballots ready and then just go from there.
That naturally means double work now or scrambling later when the final decision is made about where the boundaries are.
I’ve heard no plans yet of delaying the May 17 primary, but if things don’t happen soon, that could become a reality.
• • •
In the case of the redistricting, some of this could have been avoided had the Census been done on time. It’s like every production line, everybody has to complete their part of the work on time to ensure the others can meet their deadline.
In the case of the mail-in ballots, had the challenges been done sooner, the rulings possibly could have been made sooner as well.
One thing is certain though, the rulings won’t be retroactive and past election results won’t be affected.
• • •
We send condolences to the family of Art Mook of Cussewago Township. Mook was a long-time supervisor there and the fact he was re-elected often is indicative of his work and popularity.
I knew him personally and he was very personable and outgoing and a willing listener. He will be missed.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.