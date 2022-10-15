The recent death of Pennsylvania Supreme Court Chief Justice Max Baer now leaves a vacancy on the court and a new issue for Gov. Tom Wolf.
As you may remember, the vacancy is filled with an appointment by the governor — and confirmation of the state Senate.
Wolf could nominate a successor now with the hope the nominee would be confirmed by the Senate. However, the time for that is running out as the Senate only has a few sessions before the end of the year. Or, Wolf could wait and let the new governor — to be elected Nov. 8 — make the nomination when he takes office in January.
And, if the Democrats win the gubernatorial election, will the Senate confirm? Or, if the Republicans win the governor’s office, will Wolf make a nomination before he leaves office?
If that sounds familiar, it probably does, as the same situation occurred at the federal level.
This type of issue is why statewide offices are important.
For now, Justice Debra Todd becomes chief justice as the justice of longest and continuous service on the court. She is the first female chief justice in the commonwealth’s history.
She will turn 65 next week so she will have 10 years as chief justice before she will be mandated to retire at the age of 75. Having interviewed Todd when she first ran for a statewide office in 2007, it’s hard to believe she is now in her 60s.
• • •
The recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling about whether mail-in ballots should be counted if they don’t have the required date on the outside envelope was interesting.
The court ruled the ballots must be dated. However, the state is on record saying it is not a mandate.
That issue could be taken to the state court should the upcoming election be close.
Which leads to the issue of why it’s important to know the judges on the ballot. They make decisions which affect everybody’s life.
• • •
And, speaking of that, the 2023 ballot now will include candidates for the state Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created by the death of Justice Baer.
That could include the appointed judge — should he or she choose to seek election after being appointed.
Or it could include a wide number of candidates as many candidates sought the election in the past few years.
• • •
Commissioner Eric Henry has a difficult job as he is lobbying local municipalities to either impose a tax for emergency services or face the possibility of having to pay for those services from the general budget.
State law mandates that local municipalities must provide those services and there is a provision allowing local municipalities to impose a designated tax for that.
Henry, as you know, is owner of Meadville Area Ambulance Service.
He was at West Mead Township recently and has plans on visiting others in the areas served by MAAS.
At the same time, other municipalities are facing the same issue as the number of volunteers — and paid staff — continue to dwindle.
It’s a very serious issue and more discussion is being heard all the time.
Supervisors and borough councils will be facing that dilemma of what to do.
As you recall, years ago the library system had a ballot referendum, and the county established a millage rate for the library system.
I’m not aware that the state provides for a referendum for a county-wide tax for EMS — at this point.
• • •
As technology continues to make improvements, Linesville Borough Council was advised by a study that it needs to update its computer equipment.
Asked what was wrong, the answer was “it’s very old,” prompting Councilman Mike Heaney to quip, “We are all getting old.”
That brought a quick response from fellow councilman Dave Schaef, who laughed, “Talk for yourself.”
• • •
With the Meadville Halloween parade fast approaching, it might be interesting to see who all is participating with the respective political party entries.
Those planning to run for office next year often start preparing by getting involved this year.
• • •
Some experts are predicting that the third-party candidates could have an impact on the races for governor and U.S. Senate. Both offices have third-party candidates on the ballot.
While many don’t believe those candidates have a chance to win, it’s no secret they could be “spoilers” for other candidates.
The key for candidates is to somehow gain support from those voters before the election, which is not always an easy task.
• • •
And, although this really isn’t “political” in the strong sense of the word, the death of Loretta Lynn brought back memories of when she appeared at the Crawford County Fair (which maybe makes it political.).
Back in the “good old days,” the major country stars and other singers would grant interviews with the media.
At the time Lynn performed at the Crawford County Fair, she did two shows.
I interviewed her between shows — in her touring bus. I recall she sat there with her hair in the big curlers of those days (so it would look good for the second show), and was very personable and allowed media to interview her for at least 30 minutes.
That was true of many of the big-name stars back then.
I just remember her so well because she was so down-to earth and not afraid to greet the press with her hair in curlers.
They don’t make the stars like that anymore. I guess that’s why she is a legend.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
