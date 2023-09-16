Although the new date for the state primary next year has not been set, the fact it will very likely be sooner than usual has resulted in more candidates making announcements for statewide offices.
If one is not an incumbent or well known person, it is necessary to start early to get name recognition — and support before others announce.
One can expect to see more announcements in the next month or so.
One expected announcement is that of David McCormick to be the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate.
As you may recall, he narrowly lost the nomination to Dr. Mehmet Oz, who was defeated by Democrat John Fetterman in 2022.
If McCormick wins the primary, his expected Democratic opponent would be long-time incumbent Robert Casey Jr.
• • •
There was good news out of state government last week.
The state has a new resident: Harper Davis, born to Lt. Gov. Austin Davis and his wife, Blayre Holmes Davis, earlier this month.
This is their first child.
• • •
Linesville Borough Council had some “lighter” moments at its recent meeting.
Paula Heaney, wife of councilman Mike Heaney, expressed appreciation to Travis Crytzer for the beautiful flowers a customer of his sent to her.
It included a stuffed horse. Paula loves horses.
Someone suggested her husband buy her a horse, but he said she couldn’t have it in Linesville because of zoning ordinances.
He joked he could change its name to “chicken,” referring to the fact chickens are allowed in the borough.
• • •
Councilwoman Katie Wickert quickly made a motion to set “trick-or-treat” night in the borough as the same night as others in the county. She laughed she didn’t want to be “run out of town,” should she have suggested another night.
In the past, several members wanted to keep it the actual night of Halloween, but that was not mentioned last week.
I guess they decided it wasn’t worth trying to change.
• • •
At the recent public forum conducted by Vernon Township supervisors to gain input about changes in the police department, everyone was very “professional” and spoke in a mannerly tone whether for or against the changes.
Rob Horvat, township manager, said after the meeting that although everyone was cordial, “If looks could kill I would have been dead.”
Supervisors said the next night they too were appreciative of the manner in which residents acted — whether for or against the proposal.
• • •
One comment being heard around the county is that many local council members are missing a lot of meetings.
Whether its because of personal issues or the fact they aren’t seeking re-election is being questioned.
Many have voiced the opinion that if the members can’t come to meetings because of other commitments or lack of interest, they should resign to allow others to step up and offer to serve.
Although some say there is no interest, one would never know unless an opening occurs.
Sometimes people may be interested but don’t want to oppose a friend or neighbor for the position.
• • •
One thing for certain is there is an interest in serving on Meadville City Council.
Voters will choose two between four candidates — all of whom are campaigning hard.
• • •
At the recent Vernon Township supervisors meeting, one supervisor asked the question many of us have asked recently, “Where did the summer go?”
• • •
And although this has nothing to do with politics, I found it interesting that both of the escaped prisoners from county jails in recent months were captured because of the actions of dogs.
One dog’s barking led to the location of the first escapee.
And, the second escapee was bit and held in place by a police dog after troopers located the escapee.
Both played that pivotal role and allowed the escapees to be capture without harm to anybody.
• • •
The issue of amending agendas by government entities came up a few times recently.
The new law allows agendas to be amended but a reason must be given.
In my humble opinion, its should be difficult to amend agendas unless there is an emergency.
The idea of publishing agendas 24 hours in advance is to alert the public to possible decisions.
There is no public alert when the agendas are amended when council meets — meaning there is no time for public input unless one is in attendance.
I think I could understand it if there is an emergency — such as a catastrophe — not because somebody didn’t get it listed in time.
To me, it defeats the purpose of announcing the agenda in advance.
But I guess there must of been a reason for the Legislature to change that law.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.