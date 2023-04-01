Now that the political season is in full swing with the upcoming May primary, a few candidates have got their political signs up.
Many of the candidates now are making their rounds at public dinners being put on by many non-profit organizations.
The tradition used to be termed the “chicken dinners,” as they were popular in years gone by. I recall Grace Rose, wife of Ivan Rose, who was county commissioner, soon would no longer eat chicken as she said she got tired of them during the campaigns.
The menu for most dinners has now changed. Now, it’s usually either spaghetti or pancakes.
Apparently, campaign committees have discovered those items might not only be popular, but easy to make and cheaper than chicken these days. I’m guessing another reason is if the response is larger than anticipated, more of the food can be made quickly so as not to disappoint anyone.
I recall many candidates only attended these dinners during an election year. However, the late Crawford County Commissioner Roger Williams was one exception. He attended the various events even during non-election years and many people in those non-profits remarked about his loyalty to those organizations.
Recent court challenges have changed the number of candidates for school board on the upcoming primary ballot.
However, write-in campaigns are being run for some of those candidates. It could possibly make for delayed election returns after official tallying starts.
As you may remember, those who do write-in campaigns must receive at least the same number of votes that were required for the nominating petitions.
So, if 100 names were needed for the nominating petition, the write-in candidate must receive that many, too, to get on the ballot.
It is reported that C. Sherman Allen, a former county commissioner, is considering a write-in for commissioner.
He is a Democrat and would need at least 100 signatures to be on the fall ballot.
The upcoming possible sale of the Crawford County Care Center brought back memories of the issue during the 1980s when commissioners voted to close the county farm.
The farm had been in operation for many decades and it was a hot political issue.
The decision was even challenged in court, but the court ruled it had no jurisdiction to overrule county commissioners’ decision in that matter.
The old county home was torn down and the new care center built.
The county home and farm had many barns, which were left vacant when the farm was shut down. The remaining barns were left vacant. One was later converted to a jail annex to handle the overflow of inmates and another was converted to a morgue, designed to save the county costs paid for using a hospital morgue.
Another building was converted to the Quality Living Center.
If the care center is sold, the question is what — if any — of the other buildings at the site will be sold as well.
If none are, the next question would be whether there are plans to sell any of those.
In the past, commissioners leased some of the farmland to a farmer, but that was apparently not a success.
Although a female has never been “elected” as a county commissioner, in the 1940s there was a female commissioner.
Edith Connell, widow of John L. Connell, was appointed in 1940 to the position held by her husband, who died in May of 1940, having just started his second four-term term.
She was appointed to serve the remaining three and one-half years of her husband’s term. Twenty-two people had applied for the appointment.
She then ran for the position where her term expired in 1943, but lost in the primary election.
Her husband was a war hero from World War I and only 49 when he died.
He also held the distinction of being the only county-elected official to have served in two county capacities — in different years.
He first was elected sheriff, having won the Republican nomination out of a field of 12 candidates by only 42 votes.
He served one term, then served as chief deputy under his successor (who had been chief deputy for Connell.)
He then ran successfully for commissioner in 1935 and 1939.
The arguments before the Commonwealth Court concerning whether to allow counties to notify voters who used mail-in ballots and had not filled out the outside envelope correctly (such as not signing a date or name) was interesting.
As a judge of elections, when absentee ballots were received, they were given to each precinct to be counted after the polls closed.
If the envelopes were not done correctly, the board decided whether to count them. If not counted, they were returned unopened to the county for its decision.
The legal director of the American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania told the court allowing the ballots to be “cured” was equivalent to the poll workers telling voters they forgot to push the button to complete the vote.
The machines used before the new ones, which give voters a printed ballot to vote, would not allow a new voter to cast a ballot if the previous voter had not pushed that button.
If the button wasn’t pushed within a designated time, a “chirping” sound would go off, alerting poll workers.
Poll workers could then chase down the voter and the voter had to return in person to push the button. The poll workers were prohibited from reaching over the machine and pushing the vote button. If the voter couldn’t be found, the ballot had to be canceled and a record made of the cancellation and why.
This was particularly challenging for judges of elections like me who couldn’t run too fast to catch a voter who left in a hurry.
But in the more than 14 years I served as a judge of elections, I think we only had to cancel fewer than five ballots for that reason. Either me or other poll workers were successful in catching the voter who had inadvertently left without pushing that final button.
And, we had at least one or two every election — be it primary or general election.
And, looking back, in all those years I don’t believe we dismissed more than five absentee ballots during the period either.
Those ballots were turned over to the county for consideration. The most unique ones that we had to do that were two — from a nursing home — where the outside signature was different than the addressee for the ballot. Two ballots — from the same address — had to be questioned.
Each voter had signed the other voter’s name to the ballot.
Luckily, there were no close elections that year, so it didn’t become an issue.
Truthfully, as a judge of elections, it was hard for me to make that call as I always tried to ensure every vote counted — as long as the rules were followed.
And at our precinct, I made sure there was at least one of both parties who reviewed the ballot and agreed.
Speaking of following rules, the same was true for those candidates whose names were taken off the ballot by the courts despite the fact they had received the right number of names.
I guess the issue is to learn every rule before filing — just like other events.
This isn’t the first time the county has had to deny nominating petitions because financial forms were not complete.
Elections have so many rules — all made, in my opinion, because at some time in the past, somebody abused something.
I think that’s the case with all rules that are made — not just elections.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
