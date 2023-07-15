Meadville voters could have five candidates to choose from in the November election for city council.
Glenn Tuttle is collecting signatures to be on the ballot as a Libertarian.
He would join Democratic incumbents Larry McKnight and Autumn Vogel and Republicans Marcy Kantz and Bill Lawrence.
We have heard of no other Libertarians (or other party) candidates for other positions. But, there is still time for that to change.
Crawford County Deputy Clerk of Courts Jody Leech has retired after 54 years of service to the county.
She has served under a number of clerks, including the late Blake Adsit, Mary Courtney Horne and Patricia Wetherbee, but never had a desire to run for the office itself.
She has been involved in politics, however, having served as chairman of the Crawford County Republican Committee for many years.
Leech is one of the quiet leaders and doesn’t like attention, but has been an effective party leader.
I have not heard whether she is retiring as chairman of the GOP.
She certainly has earned her retirement from the clerk’s office and will be missed.
Rob Horvat, Vernon Township manager, noted he was a “one-man band” at last week’s meeting.
Various department heads make reports about the monthly activity in the respective departments during the meeting.
At last week’s meeting, retired Police Chief Randy Detzel and Road Master Joel Stone were not in attendance.
But both had left reports that Horvat presented — along with his own report.
Speaking of Detzel, reports are the township has received five applications to succeed Detzel.
Following interviews, Detzel’s successor is expected to be named at the August supervisor meeting.
As predicted, the state still doesn’t have a 2023-24 signed budget.
And, unless there is a call for the legislature to re-convene, there won’t be one until fall as the legislature is in recess.
However, all state employees will be paid despite not having a budget, which includes the legislators.
Other state payments may not be made after September.
At last week’s meeting of Vernon Township supervisors, it was noted that now that the Fourth of July is past, it will soon be time for the county fair. And then summer’s over, said supervisor Fritz Snyder.
The fair “unofficially” starts the “political season.” With all the school board contests this year, it could be a busy fair.
It will be interesting too to see if there are any “issues” with politics at this year’s fair.
There have been issues in the past concerning whether one party receives favors over another.
Talking about retirements, Vernon supervisors noted the retirement of long-time road crew member Bob Wimer and wished him well in retirement.
Wimer was also a long time volunteer with Vernon Central Volunteer Fire Department and now volunteers with Greenwood Township VFD.
Although many municipalities have talked about giving tax credits to volunteer firefighters, so far it looks like Vernon Township is the only one which has implemented it.
It is designed to potentially increase the number of volunteers and it’s puzzling to me why others have not followed
We send condolences this week to Judge John Spataro on the death of his father.
We didn’t know his dad, but based on the integrity and personality of his son, he did a good job in raising his son.
I’m sure he will be missed by family and friends.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
