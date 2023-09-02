Although the political focus locally is on the upcoming November election, for the state Legislature and election officials, their focus is the 2024 primary election day.
As you may know, the usual date for the primary election is in May — except during presidential election years. Then, it is the fourth Tuesday in April.
However, because that date conflicts with the Jewish holiday of Passover, the Legislature — respecting the religious holiday — plans to change it.
Sounds easy right? Just pick another Tuesday and tell everyone.
However, it’s not quite that easy.
If they choose one day, it interferes with Christian Holy week. If they set it before March 19, that means potential candidates will be circulating nominating petitions before Christmas.
County election officials also have to do a lot of preliminary work no matter which day is chosen. The big thing is that they must be certain the local polling places will be available on the new date.
After that, of course, is all the other preliminary work leading up to a primary election.
The good news if it is changed is that Pennsylvania voters could have a say about who is nominated for president.
By the time Pennsylvania holds its primary election, often one candidate has received enough votes in the other primaries to have secured the nomination.
The decision should be made soon to be certain the work is done in time for 2024!
• • •
Talking about campaigns, it was good to see the eight candidates for the appellate courts visiting Crawford County last week.
For a number of years the Crawford County Bar Association has hosted the statewide judicial candidates the week of the Crawford County Fair. Each candidate is given time to address the members of the bar, who then can tell others their opinions about each candidate.
Many of the candidates then changed their clothes from “professional” apparel to blue jeans or casual attire to tour the fair.
It was interesting to me to hear of the family backgrounds of many of the candidates. Most told of hard-working parents who taught them the value of hard work and good ethics.
The forum was taped by Armstrong Cable and will be broadcast several times.
Andrew J. Natalo served as host, introducing attorneys who then introduced the candidates. A Democratic attorney introduced the Democratic candidates and a Republican, the GOP candidates.
There was one exception, David Hotchkiss asked for the personal privilege of introducing Maria Battista, who he worked with when she first started her legal career.
No mention was made of Hotchkiss’s party affiliation, but Battista is a Republican.
• • •
Next year promises to be a busy political year statewide as voters will choose candidates not only for president, but for U.S. Senator as well as statewide candidates for state treasurer, attorney general and auditor general (as well as U.S. House and state Senate and state House members.)
Sometimes, the candidates for governor emerge from one of the three statewide offices. Gov. Josh Shapiro resigned as attorney general to assume the governorship. He appointed his successor Michelle Henry, who will serve out his term, which expires at the end of 2024.
An interesting fact to me is all of these offices — as well as governor — have term limits of two terms. Each term is for four years.
• • •
Condolences go to two township supervisors this week: Bonnie Smith of Sadsbury Township, whose husband, Richard, died; and to Don Merritt of Venango Township, whose wife, Lois, died.
Both were active in their communities and will be missed.
Jane Smith is a retired Meadville Tribune reporter who specialized in covering government and politics.
