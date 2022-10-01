Isaac Asimov, the famous author and less-known jokester, tells this humorous story: Two guys are invited by a friend to visit his lavish forest retreat. After they arrived, their friend encouraged them to take a walk into the beautiful woodland surrounding the house. In the middle of the woods, they encountered a mean and upset bear, and, fearing for their lives, one climbed a tree and another ran into a nearby cave. The bear was positioned between them. The guy in the cave ran in and out of it several times and finally his friend in the tree screamed, “Stay in the cave!” His perplexed friend hollered back, “There’s another bear in the cave!”
While the joke might be amusing, it has a dark and depressing metaphor, which Asimov had no intention of conveying. The whole situation, to me, represents what we are facing economically in the United States. The beautiful forest is our country, and we are the hapless visitors either up a tree or in the darkness of a cave. The bears in my mind are the ugly alternatives of inflation (the bear outside the cave) and recession. Neither of our guys — us — are in a good position.
The man up the tree doesn’t realize how bears climb exceedingly well and his days are numbered until the bear of inflation grabs him. The poor soul in the cave is not much better than his friend. If he stays in the cave and avoids the inflation bear, there’s a great possibility the recession bear will eat him for dinner. If he escapes the recession threat and exits the cave, he will join his friend to be consumed by the inflation bear.
To make matters worse, the friend who owns the property is unable to deal with the bears representing inflation and recession. The owner is representative of the current administration and the Federal Reserve Board, which lured the beasts into the forest with free food and garbage refuse. The free food and refuse are the unbridled printing of dollars and giving billions in the form of free grants and poor energy policy. When the owner finally becomes aware of his friends’ plight, he will try to vanquish the inflation bear by starving him, which will give the recession bear more opportunity to eat what’s left of us.
While this fable might be stretching the limits of metaphor, it bears (pun intended) enough reality for us to be concerned about the economy and its future. I can tell you from personal experience that wholesale price increases, what those people who sell to the stores we buy from pay, have risen a shocking 15 to 25 percent. Wood products, plastic products, corrugated paper of all types, and food products are rising on the wholesale market to levels we have not seen before and it’s a matter of time until those increases are passed along to the consumer.
Attempts by the Federal Reserve to increase the rate of interest, while effective, maybe, in the long run, will in the short-term slow construction, purchasing and consumer-fueled activities.
All of this is being played out in an environment where employers cannot find or keep employees to produce the goods and services we need to sustain our economy.
How can anyone deal with the beasts of inflation and recession, especially when these animals have been born and bred by our incompetence and mismanagement?
These threats were self-inflicted, and we must hope and pray we don’t return to the 1980s when interest rates were in the mid-teens and unemployment was rampant at the same time. In this context, Asimov’s joke isn’t so funny is it?
Gary DeSantis is a Meadville resident and author of “The 6th Floor” and “The Redemption of Benjamin Lowell.”
