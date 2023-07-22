Father’s Day has come and gone, but it made me think about my relationship with my father as well as my connection with my three daughters and, more specifically, what fathers share with their offspring.
My dad wasn’t the kind of guy who shared any deep or meaningful philosophy. He did offer some general advice like, “get an education so you can get ahead.” It made sense, of course, but no further explanation or justification.
There are some things I wish my father had shared with me.
More importantly, there are some wise thoughts that would have been nice to have shared with my children.
None of them are original to me and I have found them long after my kids have reached adulthood and, no doubt, given me only passive interest. I think they are interesting and, in some cases, inspiring and hope you find them to be both also.
Here’s a list:
• “Science without religion is lame, religion without science is blind.” — Einstein
• “From listening comes wisdom and from speaking repentance.” — Anonymous
• “Two weeks is about the ideal length of time to retire.” — Alex Comfort
• “You’ve got to love what’s lovable and hate what’s hateable. It takes brains to see the difference.” — Robert Frost
• “…..be at peace with God, whatever you conceive Him to be, and whatever your labors and aspirations, in the noisy confusion of life keep peace with your soul. With all its sham, drudgery, and broken dreams, it is still a beautiful world.” — Max Ehrmann
• “Life begins on the other side of despair.” — John-Paul Sartre.
• “Unto whomsoever much is given, of him shall much be required.” — Luke 12:48
• “Where no hope is left, is left no fear.” — John Milton
• “Be charitable and indulgent to everyone but thyself.” — Joseph Joubert
• “If you’re naturally kind, you attract a lot of people you don’t like.” — William Feather
• “A government which robs Peter to pay Paul can always depend upon the support of Paul.” — George Bernard Shaw
• “No man should be in public office who can’t make more money in private.” — Thomas Dewey
• “Inflation is one form of taxation that can be imposed without legislation.” — Milton Friedman
• “Doing what’s right isn’t the problem. It’s knowing what’s right.” — Lyndon Johnson
• “Bureaucracy, the rule of no one, has become the modern form of despotism.” — Mary McCarthy
• “Every generation revolts against its fathers and makes friends with its grandfathers.” — Lewis Mumford
• “Only great men may have great faults.” — French proverb
• “Most of the trouble in the world is caused by people wanting to be important.” — T.S. Elliot
• “Hate is too great a burden to bear.” — Martin Luther King
• “Heredity is nothing but stored environment.” — Luther Burbank
• “The child is father to the man.” — William Wordsworth
• “With malice towards none, with charity for all ... let us strive on to finish the work we are in, to bind up the nation’s wounds.” — Abraham Lincoln, second inaugural address
• “When the rich wage war, it’s the poor who die.” — Jean Paul-Sartre
• “It is better to live rich than to die rich.” — Samuel Johnson
• “Whether women are better than men I cannot say — but I can say they are certainly no worse.” — Golda Meir
• “Whatever women do they must do twice as well as men to be thought half as good. Luckily, this is not too difficult.” — Charlotte Whitton
• “In this this life you can be dumb or lazy. Sometimes you can be one or the other. Never, ever, be both at the same time.” — Unknown
I hope you had a father who imparted some really important thoughts and insights to you, but if you didn’t, realize that you’re like most of us.
Wishing you a belated Father’s Day and many more to come.
Gary DeSantis is a Meadville resident and author of “The 6th Floor” and “The Redemption of Benjamin Lowell.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.