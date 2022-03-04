It was a rare sight, members of the opposing party rising to applaud a president during the State of the Union speech.
But there they were, senators and representatives from the Republican Party, standing along with their Democratic colleagues several times Tuesday night as Joe Biden delivered his first annual address.
It is sad that it took the Russian invasion of Ukraine and the prospects of a third world war to spark such unity. But Biden’s powerful condemnation of the invasion and praise for the Ukrainian people and their commitment to democracy, coupled with the enthusiastic Republican response, offered a ray of hope for a more bipartisan future.
To be fair, Biden had help from two other presidents Wednesday. Russian President Vladimir Putin, of course, is the villain of this narrative, and justly so. More than 2,000 Ukrainian civilians have died in the past two weeks, by some accounts, with reports of thousands of military casualties on each side. The blood from those deaths is on Putin’s hands.
It is impossible, meanwhile, not to be moved by the steadfast heroism displayed by Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the comedian-turned-politician. When the U.S. government offered to evacuate him as Russian forces closed on the Ukrainian capital city of Kyiv, he famously declined.
“The fight is here,” he said. “I need ammunition, not a ride.”
Biden tapped in to that sentiment in his speech.
“Six days ago, Russia’s Vladimir Putin sought to shake the very foundations of the free world thinking he could make it bend to his menacing ways, but he badly miscalculated,” he said. “He thought he could roll into Ukraine and the world would roll over. Instead he met with a wall of strength he never anticipated or imagined.
“In the battle between democracy and autocracy,” he added, “democracies are rising to the moment, and the world is clearly choosing the side of peace and security.”
The president noted that widespread sanctions against Russia will also have an effect at home, especially in fuel prices.
“I want you to know we are going to be OK,” he said, bringing members of both parties, many wearing the Ukrainian colors of blue and yellow, to their feet.
The challenge in the coming days and months will be to build on the moment. Many Republicans — and some Democrats — have been critical of the United States’ response to the invasion thus far, saying it has moved too slowly and has not gone far enough to isolate Putin and his regime from the rest of the world.
And to be sure, Wednesday night wasn’t all handshakes and hugs. There is still a wide divide between the parties when it comes to Biden’s domestic agenda.
Putin and Zelenskyy, however, have been able to do what Congress and the president have not — unite Americans. A Washington Post/ABC News poll released over the weekend showed two-thirds of respondents supported economic sanctions against Russia. And 80 percent said they viewed Russia as unfriendly or an enemy to the United States. As has been reported earlier this week, liquor stores across the country are removing Russian vodka from their shelves. Rallies in support of the Ukrainian people are popping up everywhere with increasing frequency. American businesses are pulling out of the country.
We like to call ourselves the world’s oldest democracy. The brave stand by Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the Ukrainian people serve to remind us that it is still worth fighting for. There is a chance for Democrats and Republicans to rise to the occasion and work together against Russian aggression. We cannot let it slip from our grasp, for Ukraine’s sake or ours.
— The Salem (Massachusetts) News