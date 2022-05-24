When the sudden COVID-19 shutdown caused people to hoard toilet paper, the nation was half amused by the inability to find a roll on any retail shelf.
There’s nothing funny, though, about the baby-formula shortage that has reached a peak in recent weeks. Many babies need formula to survive and thrive. It contains all the nutrients, in the right quantities, to meet an infant’s health and developmental needs. Some parents have reportedly taken to watering down commercial formula, a dangerous step that threatens to leave their babies malnourished. And pediatricians are warning parents against making homemade formula.
The scarcity should be easing, now that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration is allowing the import of more brands of European formula and has reached an agreement with Abbott, the country’s biggest formula maker, to restart production at its Michigan plant. But it could be two months before the facility is fully operational. The plant was closed in February after a contamination of a deadly bacteria was found. Several babies who were drinking the formula got sick and two died, though the company says there is no evidence that its product was the cause.
The shortage was manageable, though, until Abbott Nutrition recalled some of its products and then extended the shutdown to all of its lines of formula at the largest plant in the nation. Certainly, public health officials should have foreseen that any significant wobble in this market could create a serious shortfall because three companies produce most of the supply. Preventing the shortage would have been much simpler than fixing it.
Federal action took far too long. The federal government should have been purchasing stock from Europe and Mexico, another source of formula that meets U.S. standards, as soon as the Abbott plant was shuttered.
This has been yet one more sad example of how the nation puts an unacceptably low priority on the health and welfare of mothers and babies. Though breast milk is known to be the healthiest form of nutrition for young babies, many working mothers simply don’t have the support needed to breastfeed and pump while trying to hold down a job.
The reason European formula has largely been blocked from U.S. shelves isn’t safety or wholesomeness; it’s an FDA labeling issue. This is the kind of regulatory protectionism that has kept American consumers from having more products to choose from and that has prevented more competition in the marketplace. WIC families also need more choice in the products they buy, even if that means the federal government will need to provide subsidies instead of relying on free products from the formula manufacturers.
But the best choice would be for mothers to be able to breastfeed their babies through better maternal leave and childcare available at their work sites so they could nurse during breaks.
Other nations are showing the way.
The question is whether the U.S. will ever be as much about family values as it likes to say it is.
— Los Angeles Times
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.