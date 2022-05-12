The most troubling problem with the Biden administration’s new Disinformation Governance Board is how little information the government has released about it.
The Department of Homeland Security announced the board in late April, yet little has been forthcoming about it.
U.S. Rep. Lauren Underwood, an Illinois Democrat, encountered that lack of information about the initiative recently when questioning Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas in a budget hearing.
Underwood wanted to know what the department was doing about attempts by foreign adversaries to “destabilize our elections by targeting people of color with disinformation campaigns.”
Mayorkas cheerfully responded with a description of the formation and organizational structure of his department’s new Disinformation Governance Board, but Underwood pressed further.
“What I’ve heard you describe is internal organizations. What we are looking for is external communications with the American public.”
So are we, and we’re not alone. Lack of transparency has put Mayorkas on the hot seat, with some critics calling for the board to be disbanded.
The board’s clumsy rollout was further inflamed by a feeding frenzy over the appointment of Nina Jankowicz, a former “disinformation fellow” at a Washington think tank.
Republicans were particularly miffed by reports that Jankowicz had tweeted doubts about a pet cause of the GOP’s right wing, the New York Post’s continuing questions about the laptop that President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden, admits to having left behind at a Delaware repair shop.
Jankowicz tweeted her own disdain for the story during the October 2020 debate between presidential nominee Joe Biden and then-President Donald Trump.
Immediately dubbed “Biden’s disinformation czar” by critics, Jankowicz also has been slammed by the right for her recent book “How to Be a Woman Online,” in which she pushed back against “harassment” from male trolls whenever she shared opinions online.
Whether you agree or not, she’s entitled to her own opinion. But as a new appointee, she also is obligated to be held accountable as critics draw unflattering comparisons of the new bureau to Big Brother’s “Ministry of Truth” in George Orwell’s “1984.” Two professors noted in a recent Wall Street Journal op-ed the unfortunate resemblance of the Disinformation Governance Board’s initials to those of the Soviet Union’s super-secret KGB.
Questions surrounding the new board begin not only with, “What is it?” but also, “Do we need it?”
The lines between falsehoods and truthfulness are drawn in the civilian sector, not by government. So are the age-old but still critical distinctions between two often-conflicting values: freedom and security.
“We in the Department of Homeland Security,” Mayorkas said in a CNN interview, ”don’t monitor U.S. citizens.”
But, yes, they do. Created in response to the security failures that led up to the Sept. 11 attacks, DHS has broad authority to track and collect data on U.S. citizens, powers that the department has repeatedly been accused of abusing.
One person’s “facts” can be another person’s “paranoid fantasies.” The larger question is whether and how well our deeply divided lawmakers can calm their partisan fears and ideological differences to work together against our country’s real enemies?
We must begin with a DHS that is as transparent as possible in letting the rest of us know what it is doing, how it is doing it and whether it needs to be done in the first place. The stakes could hardly be higher.
