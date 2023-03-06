It’s great to make the top half of a list.
If you’re talking about public school test scores or high net income, that’s the place to be. Even on a more frivolous topic, you get a little thrill seeing your name at the head of the class.
Pennsylvania, for instance, is right up at the top when it comes to the number of colleges. It is just as prolific when it comes to hospitals. You like snacks? More pretzels are made and eaten in the Keystone State than anywhere else in the union.
But there are other honor rolls that come with less honor.
In 2019, for example, U.S. News and World Report ranked all 50 states. Pennsylvania came in at No. 40. The state where environmentalist Rachel Carson was born was 38th for natural environment. Infrastructure was 44th, which is hard to argue was unfair considering Fern Hollow Bridge collapsed three years later.
A new ranking from the Independent Fiscal Office puts sobering data on the table.
The IFO was created in 2010. It is, as its name suggests, unbeholden to party or branch of government. It offers dispassionate review of monetary information, just like the Government Accountability Office does at the federal level.
A new IFO report says Pennsylvanians shoulder a greater tax burden than other states. Specifically, the state comes in at 21st when it comes to the crushing weight on taxpayers’ backs.
It is always great to see these things highlighted and spelled out in an easy-to-read document, but let’s be honest. It’s not a surprise.
Every Pennsylvanian knows that the taxes paid are a heavy load.
We realize it every time we go to the fuel pump, where we pay more in gas taxes than any state but California and Illinois, according to the American Petroleum Institute. It is driven home hard on education and the continuing calls to find a way to fund it other than property taxes.
The state does acknowledge that food and clothing are important enough to isolate them from sales tax. And part of the tax is borne by the vices that make life fun for people who enjoy things like slot machines and table games.
Taxes are necessary in a civil society. We want roads and schools and safe drinking water. Taxes are the way that happens.
But we need government to recognize the load they are asking the people to pull — and to realize when that load is heavier than it needs to be. And maybe they can be among the first to step up to do something about it. History says there’s probably a list of responsive governments and that Pennsylvania probably doesn’t rank that highly.
— Pittsburgh Tribune-Review
Troubles of young people deserve action
The kids are alright, The Who once sang.
Well, actually, they might not be.
Some recent studies have shown that young people, particularly teenage girls, are experiencing disturbingly high levels of stress and distress. Granted, teens have been experiencing their share of angst since the whole concept of “teenagers” as a discrete age cohort came into being. Think about James Dean bellowing “You’re tearing me apart!” in “Rebel Without a Cause” almost 70 years ago. The slings and arrows of being a teen are, to an extent, part of growing up.
But 1 in 3 high school girls having suicidal thoughts, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, is not something that should be shrugged off as a phase. The CDC also recently reported that girls in high school are experiencing levels of sexual violence, sadness and hopelessness higher than those previous generations reported. There is the possibility, researchers admit, that there is a greater sense of openness and awareness about mental-health challenges among young people than in their parents’ or grandparents’ time. They also say that girls are likely more inclined to disclose feelings of despondency while boys are more likely to bottle it up and act out aggressively. Nevertheless, the American Academy of Pediatrics and the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry called for a “national state of emergency” in children’s mental health in 2021 and 2022, and that call should be heeded.
The causes of the problems? The stresses of the pandemic and the necessary disconnection from attending school in person when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its depths almost certainly has been a contributor, along with bullying, social media and, like it or not, what students find at home – all too many young people are living in situations where they are neglected or mistreated, or they are dealing with parents or guardians who have problems with substance abuse, violence or mental health.
What can be done to ameliorate this? Limiting screen time is a place to start. Making sure young people have access to substance abuse and mental health services is also important. Classes where students can learn about their emotions and setting boundaries could help.
It’s a problem that shouldn’t simply be ignored.
— Uniontown Herald-Standard
