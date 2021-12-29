Saying or writing something may have consequences — as Luigi DeFrancesco and David Valesky, two members of the PENNCREST School Board, have found.
Senior Judge William Cunningham recently ruled the public has a right to view posts made by school board members DeFrancesco and Valseky on their Facebook private accounts about a display of LGBTQ+ books at a school library.
The battle has been going on since mid-June when PENNCREST received a right-to-know request from school district resident Tom Cagle seeking, among other items, all "Facebook posts and comments" by Valesky and DeFrancesco relating to "homosexuality and PENNCREST School District," as well as all comments relating to those posts, made from Jan. 1, 2020, through June 13, 2021.
Cunningham's decision found that although DeFrancesco and Valesky used their private accounts to make the posts, those posts were subject to Pennsylvania's Right-to-Know Law (RTKL).
"The purpose in large part of the RTKL is to ensure the public is fully informed of what a public official believes or intends to do about a public matter," the judge wrote. "For example, the public needs to know if Board member Valesky thinks the library book display is evil and he intends to take action in his official capacity."
In Valesky’s Facebook post about the book display, he called it "totally evil," hence the judge’s use of the word "evil."
The judge wrote a public official cannot "pander to chosen constituents on a personal Facebook page" and then hide such views from the public involving school activity or business. He wrote that is "the type of secretive behavior the RTKL was designed to illuminate."
At a special board meeting Dec. 20, PENNCREST School Board voted 5-2 (with two members absent) to appeal Cunningham's ruling to Commonwealth Court.
Any appeal to Commonwealth Court comes at the district's expense, which means PENNCREST taxpayers foot the bill.
The behavior of both Valesky and DeFrancesco has been appalling.
They have an absolute right to express their own personal opinions about the display.
However, words mean things. And the public has every right to know what the board members' views are.
As elected officials, both DeFrancesco and Valesky voluntarily chose to become community leaders and be in the public eye.
To take down their Facebook posts and then try to shield their remarks behind the RTKL is shameful.
PENNCREST School Board voting in favor to continue the legal fight on appeal wastes taxpayer money.
No one forced either Valesky or DeFrancesco to make their remarks on social media, which exposed them for what they are.
PENNCREST School District taxpayers should be outraged they now are forced to pay to defend Valesky and DeFrancesco for actions that they alone caused.
The school district should drop its appeal and turn over Valesky's and DeFrancesco's social media posts.