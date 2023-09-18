If there’s one constant in the American health care system, it’s that the patients never win. And in the case of so-called “copay accumulator” programs, the victims are generally the most vulnerable patients of all: those with rare and chronic diseases who require specialty drugs.
The reason copay accumulators exist, however, is to defend against a drug manufacturer practice that unilaterally, and arguably unfairly, shifts costs onto insurers. It’s all part of the shell game that is the American health care system.
A 2020 decision by the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services permitted these programs, which moves some of the cost of expensive treatments back onto patients. Since then, 19 states have banned them on state-regulated plans.
Pennsylvania should join them. But copay accumulators didn’t arise out of nowhere: They are a response to the complicated and perverse incentives built into American health care. And they shouldn’t be understood as an attack by health insurers on their customers, but as those customers getting caught in the crossfire between insurers and drug manufacturers.
Copay accumulators are insurers’ response to a drug manufacturer practice called “copay assistance.” These assistance programs offer patients, especially those with rare and chronic conditions that require expensive ongoing treatment, discount coupons that defray much of the annual cost of their drugs.
This makes the manufacturers look generous, but those manufacturers then turn around and bill insurers for the full sticker price. A time-consuming negotiation ensues — the kind of tedium that makes American health care so convoluted and expensive — and insurers often end up on the hook for more than they would have been otherwise, raising their costs and the cost of insurance generally.
Copay accumulators undercut copay assistance by not counting the value of the coupons against a patient’s annual deductible or out-of-pocket maximum. Therefore, when the coupons run out for the year, the patient still has, usually, thousands of dollars to pay until coinsurance — the health plan’s share of cost-sharing — kicks in. Every organization in the country that advocates for patients with unusual or chronic conditions, from AIDS to cancer to immune deficiency syndromes, strongly opposes copay accumulators, because they shift costs back to those who can least afford them: the patients themselves.
Banning copay accumulators, by requiring that all copay assistance count toward deductibles, essentially rewards drug manufacturers and punishes insurers: It allows the manufacturers the upper hand in the cost-shifting shell game. But it protects vulnerable patients from getting caught in the crossfire, and so is the right thing to do. Of patients in states that have not banned the practice, around 80 percent are on copay-accumulator plans.
It’s important to remember that arcane practices like copay accumulators are a symptom of a much more extensive condition: a convoluted health care system that lacks all compassion and good sense, and in which patients are always the losers.
— Pittsburgh Post-Gazette
