Multiple local government offices will be on the ballot for the May 16 primary.
These offices are ones that affect you and your family the most — local municipal government seats on city, borough and township councils, as well as school board.
Judging by social media pages, a lot of people are disgruntled with decisions being made by school boards and local government.
Many are content to just sit and type out complaints on a keyboard and post the remarks on social media.
Now is the time to do something more than just complain and post.
If you don’t like what you see happening with your school district or local government — run for office.
Or, if you’re like-minded with the way school districts or local governments are currently operating and want to help continue those initiatives — run for office.
We’re in the midst of nominating petitions being circulated. The petitions have to be filed with the Crawford County Office of Elections and Voter Services by March 7.
It takes only a minimum of 10 valid signatures per party to run for school director — and candidates are able to cross-file, meaning a candidate may seek nomination as both Democrat and Republican if they wish.
Township and borough government offices also only require a minimum of 10 valid signatures.
City and county government offices have a higher threshold of 100 signatures.
Nomination petitions and other forms necessary to run for office are available at the Office of Elections and Voter Services at the Crawford County Courthouse, 903 Diamond Park, Meadville, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. The office’s phone number is (814) 333-7307.
The nomination petitions and other forms also are available online on the county’s website on the Voter Services page at crawfordcountypa.net/VoterServices.
Based on the examples above, it really doesn’t require too many signatures to get on the primary ballot for local offices for the May primary. That shouldn’t be used as an excuse to not run for office.
What’s really required is an actual willingness for people to run for an office and offer up solutions to the problems they see.
If not, things won’t change.
