The news last week was expected: A winter warm-up likely would bring flooding to our area.
The National Weather Service issued a flood watch as early as Tuesday last week. That initial advisory stretched until Friday. The agency rightly predicted that higher temperatures, along with snow melt and rainfall, would lead to flooding.
Along with the advisory came the warning: Should flood occur people should avoid any areas or closed off sections of roadway.
Their slogan was simple: Turn around, don’t drown.
What wasn’t expected, however, was the number of motorists who didn’t heed the advice.
On Friday, there were three water rescues in the area.
For one of the rescues, Cochranton EMS Chief Dan Breese had this to say:
“That vehicle went by the massive road closed signs that PennDOT had set up and thought he knew better than the state knew about it, and he drove out and his vehicle became disabled.”
The number of rescues climbed to seven by the end of the weekend.
“The people in their houses, that’s understandable. But the people who can’t read ‘road closed’ and ‘high water’ signs, that’s getting old,” said Jason Hudson, chief of the Crawford County Scuba Team.
Drivers who ignore such signs can be cited and issued a fine of between $250 to $500.
Flooding is expected to happen again this week. We hope we don’t see a repeat of what happened.
Residents should monitor creeks and streams in their area and contact their local municipality if flooding is seen. Those in low-lying areas should consider placing belongings on a shelf or an upper floor if flooding occurs, as well as moving possessions out of the basement.
PennDOT urges drivers to be alert to water on roadways, obey warning signs and traffic control devices, and never drive through flooding or standing water on roads. Shallow, swiftly flowing water can wash a car from a roadway, as it takes just two feet of fast-moving water to float a car. Also, the roadbed may not be intact under the water.
We are thankful that we have such an experienced team of volunteers and safety organizations in our area. We’re also thankful that they were able to safely rescue those who were stranded last weekend.
With that said, we hope and urge residents listen to the experts this time.
If flooding returns, remember their simple advice: Turn around, don’t drown.