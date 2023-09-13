In politics, image is everything.
At its Sept. 5 meeting, Meadville City Council voted to approve a police services contract with Vernon Township and an accompanying pension transfer.
As soon as the meeting opened, City Council members unanimously voted to amend the agenda to include the items.
The Sept. 5 votes came off looking deceitful — because, in our eyes, they were. The two items weren’t on the meeting agenda posted online Sept. 4.
City Council also might have violated Pennsylvania’s Sunshine Law regarding open meetings
State law requires meeting agendas be posted at least 24 hours before a meeting to notify the public regarding topics to be covered and voting actions. Changes may be made, but only if they are minor and don’t involve spending or entering into a contract. If changes do involve spending or contracts, a majority vote is required to amend the agenda.
According to Pennsylvania’s Office of Open Records, a reason for changes must be stated prior to any official action by an agency, which includes votes.
It’s extremely troubling no explanation was offered by any member of City Council or the city’s attorney — who is to guide City Council on the law.
“Agencies have been sued for this kind of conduct in the past, and the Commonwealth Court is currently considering this exact issue,” said Melissa Melewsky, media law counsel for the Pennsylvania NewsMedia Association.
City Manager Maryann Menanno told The Meadville Tribune following the meeting that the votes were added to the agenda at the request of Vernon Township officials.
“Vernon did feel more comfortable if the city approved it first to show its commitment to the contract,” Mennano said, “so we did go forward with that.”
Menanno told City Council there will be a public forum for Meadville residents to discuss the police agreement.
A public meeting after City Council already has made its decision? This makes no sense.
Vernon Township supervisors held a public meeting for its citizens on the proposed police agreement on Sept. 6 — the day after the city voted. It was a stark contrast to how Meadville City Council handled the topic.
In addition, Vernon Township’s supervisors aren’t expected vote on the agreement until their October meeting, Vernon Township Manager Rob Horvat said.
What was the hurry for Meadville City Council to rush this agreement through without hearing from the public?
There was plenty of time to give the Meadville community an opportunity to comment. Council regularly meets twice a month and its next meeting is this coming Tuesday, about two weeks before Vernon’s next scheduled meeting.
The rush to vote leaves us with this question: Why did Meadville City Council and its administration not hold a meeting or forum for city residents to speak on such an important issue before council took action?
This lack of transparency by the city is troubling, especially since City Council members tout how transparent they are.
City Council needs to rescind its votes of approval, hold a public meeting on the issue for its residents, and then vote only after it has received that input.
Meadville residents should demand no less from City Council as well as the city administration on such an important issue.
