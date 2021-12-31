Before we get deep into the 2022 election season, we hope the Crawford County Board of Elections addresses two concerns from this past election cycle.
First, let us be clear to state that we have no doubt about the integrity and results of the elections in Crawford County in 2021. We applaud them for their hard work and dedication in combing through the results. We viewed and kept tabs on the process through both the primary and general elections and wholeheartedly believe they were fair and free of influence.
However, we view some actions taken by the board in November and December as having the potential to chip away at public confidence — and lost confidence endangers the entire electoral process itself. After all, with so much rancor about elections on the national scale, we need to make sure confidence remains high locally.
The Crawford County Board of Elections met in public Dec. 7 to settle two separate auditor races in Vernon Township that were tied due to write-ins in the November election. The board met in December because it inadvertently left Vernon Township's four-year and two-year auditor races off the list during a meeting the week before to do the same thing — determine winners through a tie-breaking procedure.
It was inadvertent and an easy fix to determine a winner on Dec. 7, but that mistake should not have happened. The Crawford County Board of Elections should review its procedures and have a measure in place to avoid future errors such as that.
Of more concern, however, is what happened in determining the public inspection period for viewing the election results. The Crawford County Board of Elections used Nov. 20 and Nov. 21 — a Saturday and Sunday when the courthouse is closed — as two of five days for public inspection before the results are certified.
The official, but not certified tabulations were available online for five days. However, without access to the Internet, the public only had three days — not five — to walk into the courthouse and inspect the official tabulations before certification since the courthouse isn't open on weekends.
Melissa Melewsky, the attorney for the Pennsylvania News Media Association, told us that Pennsylvania's Election Code has a provision that makes returns unofficial for five days before they are submitted to the Secretary of the Commonwealth.
Melewsky said there’s no expressed public inspection requirement; the law only requires the results be "added, announced and attested" so the public should have access to the tally and the attestations for five days. It would be five calendar days — which includes weekends and holidays — since the code does not specify it as five business days, which would not count weekends or holidays.
"Within those five days, the election results should be easily accessible to everyone, and the more means of alerting the public the better," Melewsky said.
It's prudent to make the results from an election equally accessible to the public by all means for the full five days — not five days in via one method, and only three another.
We agree with Melewsky. The more means of alerting the public the better.
We hope the Board of Elections would follow that course of action for the next election.