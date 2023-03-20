Pennsylvanians voted with their feet during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, discovering or rediscovering state parks and forests as a vast outdoor refuge from pandemic restrictions.
In the process, they spawned sound, bipartisan state policy. Lawmakers and former Gov. Tom Wolf decided to dedicate tens of millions of federal pandemic relief dollars to improving and expanding the park system, including a new one at the Howland Preserve in Wyoming County.
Now the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources has issued a report further demonstrating the benefits of Pennsylvanians’ love affair with their state’s truly great outdoors.
The DCNR reported that the total outdoor recreation industry was responsible for 1.6 percent of the state’s economic output in 2021 and for 2.5 percent of the total workforce. From 2017 through 2021, the report stated, retail sales of hiking, climbing, camping and other equipment increased by 52 percent.
For the same year, according to the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis, the industry nationally generated $14 billion in gross domestic product and employed more than 150,000 people.
Now the agency’s Office of Outdoor Recreation wants to build on the momentum. It has put together a group of about 50 businesses, government agencies, environmental groups, recreation advocates and others with interests in the outdoor recreation industry, to further expand the industry while preserving the state’s abundant natural assets. The office will conduct a series of meetings around the state, including April 13 at the Montage Mountain ski area in Lackawanna County.
Outdoor recreation growth demonstrates that environmental stewardship and economic growth need not be mutually exclusive concepts.
State lawmakers from both parties deserve credit for recognizing that and should bring the underlying policy to other aspects of state policy.
— Scranton Times-Tribune
